Trump slams ‘rigged’ and ‘disgraceful’ hush money trial, insisting he is ‘very innocent’ - read statement in full

30 May 2024, 22:26 | Updated: 30 May 2024, 22:54

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has slammed his "rigged" and "disgraceful" hush money trial after being found guilty on all 34 counts. Read his statement in full below.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

“This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt” Trump said.

“It was a rigged trial, a disgrace.

“They wouldn’t give us a venue change.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict will be on November 5 by the people and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here.

“We have a Soros-backed DA and we didn’t do a thing wrong.

“I”m a very innocent man and it’s okay, I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our constitution.

“Our whole countyr is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent.

“I think it’s just a disgrace. We’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight to the end and we’ll win.

“Our country’s gone to hell. We don’t have the same country anymore, we have a divided mess.

“We’re a nation in decline, serious decline.

“Millions and millions of people pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists, and they’re taking over our country.

“We have a country that’s in big trouble but this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case, never.

“And we will fight for our Constitution. This is far from over.”

