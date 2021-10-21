Donald Trump launches 'Truth' social media platform after exile from Twitter and Facebook

The former president launched his app to compete with tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former US president Donald Trump has launched a social media platform named "Truth" after having been banned from tech-giants Facebook and Twitter.

It comes nine months after Mr Trump was expelled from several platforms for his role in inciting a violent insurrection at the US Capitol in January.

The app - called TRUTH social - is intended to rival the companies that had shut him down.

Twitter had become a key tool in Mr Trump's presidency, as a means of communication with his supporters.

In a statement, Mr Trump said: "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced.

"This is unacceptable."

The app comes as part of the newly-created Trump Media & Technology Group, which was also announced by the 45th US president.

The platform was created through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWA) - a special-purpose acquisition company - seeking to become a publicly listed company.

Mr Trump had previously spoken about his plans to launch a social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook.

An earlier attempt to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew a dismal number of views.

In addition to the app, which is expected to soft-launch next month, with a nationwide rollout in early 2022, the company said it was planning a video-on-demand service - dubbed TMTG+.