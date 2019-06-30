Breaking News

Donald Trump Crosses Into North Korea From DMZ

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Picture: PA

US President Donald Trump has become the first sitting US President to step into North Korea from the DMZ, saying he was "honoured to step over the line" between the two Koreas.

Speaking in a joint conference with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump said he had "developed a great relationship" with Mr Kim.

"It was an honour to step over the line," he said.

After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

The meeting was the result of a tweet made the US President on Friday, in which he said he "would meet" Mr Kim at the border "just to shake his hand and say hello".

President Trump visits the DMZ ahead of a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Picture: Getty

The President visited a guard post on the South Korean side of the DMZ alongside President Moon Jae-in ahead of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Joint Security Area.

At an earlier press conference in Seoul, President Trump said he and Mr Kim had "developed a very good relationship" and he was looking forward to meeting him.

"It's going to be very short, virtually a handshake. But that's okay. A handshake means a lot."

