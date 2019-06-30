Breaking News

Donald Trump Crosses Into North Korea From DMZ

30 June 2019, 07:54 | Updated: 30 June 2019, 08:20

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Picture: PA

US President Donald Trump has become the first sitting US President to step into North Korea from the DMZ, saying he was "honoured to step over the line" between the two Koreas.

Donald Trump has made history becoming the first serving US President to step into North Korea in an unprecedented meeting at the demilitarised zone (DMZ).

Speaking in a joint conference with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump said he had "developed a great relationship" with Mr Kim.

"It was an honour to step over the line," he said.

The meeting was the result of a tweet made the US President on Friday, in which he said he "would meet" Mr Kim at the border "just to shake his hand and say hello".

President Trump visits the DMZ ahead of a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
President Trump visits the DMZ ahead of a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Picture: Getty

The President visited a guard post on the South Korean side of the DMZ alongside President Moon Jae-in ahead of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Joint Security Area.

At an earlier press conference in Seoul, President Trump said he and Mr Kim had "developed a very good relationship" and he was looking forward to meeting him.

"It's going to be very short, virtually a handshake. But that's okay. A handshake means a lot."

More to follow...

