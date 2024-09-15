Breaking News

Donald Trump 'subject of apparent assassination attempt' at golf club as president rushed to safety in Florida

Donald Trump is 'safe' after former president reportedly had gunshots fired near him just weeks after a near-miss assassination attempt, campaign sources say. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump is 'safe' after former president was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt while at his Florida golf club.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The FBI has said that Trump was the subject of an "apparent assassination attempt" - in what would be the second attempt on his life in as many months.

Reports emerged that gunshots had been fired in the vicinity of the former president at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida shortly after 2.45pm local time.

Read More: Pope Francis criticises Trump and Harris as he weighs in on US election, telling Catholics to choose the ‘lesser evil’

Read More: Trump rules out second debate against 'prizefighter' Kamala Harris, insisting he 'won' first debate in Truth Social rant

Steven Cheung, the Trump Campaign's Communications Director, then confirmed: "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time."

The US Secret Service then publicly confirmed Trump was safe after the incident.

Trump returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort after the reported attempt on his life.

Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., after gunshots were reported in the vicinity of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Stephanie Matat). Picture: Alamy

The US Secret Service has also publicly confirmed Donald Trump is safe after the incident at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Alamy

The former president and Republican candidate wrote in a statement: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May God bless you".

According to law enforcement officials, a suspect is reportedly in custody and investigators have found an AK-style firearm near the course.

Officials are still investigating whether the suspect fired first, fired at all, or whether only Secret Service fired.

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

William Snyder, of the Martin County Sheriff's Office, said: "We were able to contain it using some of our bigger vehicles that we use for specialised stops. We got the vehicle stopped.

"Since then the FBI and the Secret Service have responded to the scene. It does appear that we certainly have the vehicle involved in the incident in Mar-a-Lago and we have the suspect that they were looking for. And now the FBI and the Secret Service will take over that investigation."

The latest firearms incident comes after Trump was inches away from death after being hit in the ear by a sniper during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had both been briefed and would be kept updated on the investigation.

Kamala Harris posted on X, formerly Twitter: "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America".

The White House added they are "relieved" to know Mr Trump is safe.

The latest firearms incident comes after Trump was inches away from death after being hit in the ear by a sniper during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Picture: Alamy

The New York Post and ABC News are reporting that the former President was at the resort when shots were exchanged between two people nearby.

The source told NBC that preliminary reports say that the US Secret Service moved Mr Trump to safety after gunfire was heard while he was on his golf course.

Mr Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the previous assassination attempt.

When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a line-up of trucks have parked in a wall outside the building.

And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.