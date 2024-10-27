Donald Trump to launch 'all-out war on Labour if he wins' after row over interference in US election

27 October 2024, 00:18

Donald Trump will unleash 'all-out war' on Sir Keir Starmer and Labour if he wins back the presidency, sources claim.
Donald Trump will unleash 'all-out war' on Sir Keir Starmer and Labour if he wins back the presidency, sources claim. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump will unleash 'all-out war' on Sir Keir Starmer and Labour if he wins back the presidency, sources claim.

The US presidential candidate reportedly regards Starmer as an "anti-American and a whingeing, liberal bore", according to a Tory source with knowledge of Trump's campaign.

The source told The Mail on Sunday: "Do not underestimate the damage Starmer has done to relations with the US - the Trump team are ready and waiting to unleash all-out war on him, because he is perceived as anti-American and a whingeing, liberal bore".

Read More: Former model claims Donald Trump 'groped' her in ‘twisted game’ with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

Read More: Bruce Springsteen warns Trump would be an 'American tyrant' as he throws support behind Kamala Harris

Donald Trump's presidential campaign complained Tuesday about the "far-left" Labour Party after workers travelled to the US to campaign for his Democrat rival, Kamala Harris, and senior officials met with her team.

But Starmer said that the meetings and volunteering efforts for the vice-president were "straightforward".

The complaint follows reports of senior Labour officials meeting with Kamala Harris' campaign, and Labour Party staffers volunteering on the ground for her campaign.

"That's what they've done in previous elections, is what they're doing in this election. And that's really straightforward," he told reporters as he travelled to Samoa for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders.

Asked if Labour officials' involvement in the Harris-Waltz Democrat campaign could jeopardise his relationship with Mr Trump if the ex-president wins re-election, Sir Keir replied: "No."

