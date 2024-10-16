Donald Trump to work shift at McDonald's as he questions Kamala Harris' past job

Donald Trump will reportedly work a shift at McDonald's this week. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Former President Donald Trump is set to work a shift as a fryer at McDonald's this week in a bid to mock Kamala Harris, according to reports.

Mr Trump will work a shift at the iconic fast-food restaurant in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania this Sunday, the Philadelphia Inquirer says.

The Republican candidate has spent weeks questioning Kamala Harris’ claims she worked at the chain.

“We don’t want to hear fake promises, even something like she worked very long and hard hours over french fries at McDonalds,” he said in North Carolina last month.

“She never worked at McDonald’s. It’s a fake story.”

Trump is known to be a fan of the Golden Arches, with the former president reported to regularly enjoy a Big Mac.

President Donald Trump Welcomes FCS National Champ North Dakota State Bison to the White House. Picture: Getty

“I think I’m going to a McDonald’s in two weeks actually and I’m gonna work the french fries because I will have worked longer and harder at McDonald’s than she did if I do that even for a half-hour,” Trump, 78, continued.

Ms Harris, 59, said long maintained she worked at McDonald’s during the 1980s while studying for her law degree.

This comes as Democratic nominee Harris faces allegations of plagiarism in a book she wrote that helped launch her political career.

A bombshell report from famed ‘plagiarism-hunter’ Stefan Weber claimed that several passages in the book she co-authored had been lifted from other sources without proper citations.

‘Smart on Crime’ is the first book Harris wrote, together with Joan O’C. Hamilton, in 2009 - a year before she became California attorney general.

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Speaks In Atlanta. Picture: Getty

The new 49-page report details a total of 27 instances where the presidential candidate lifted passages directly from Wikipedia, press releases and reports without acknowledging or attributing her sources.

Of the allegations, perhaps the most striking is an anecdote Harris wrote about her childhood, which bears resemblance to a story told by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr in 1965.

In the preface of her book, Harris wrote: “My mother used to laugh when she told the story about a time I was fussing as a toddler. She leaned down to ask me: ‘Kamala, what’s wrong? What do you want?’ and I wailed back, ‘Fweedom’.”

In an interview with Playboy Magazine, Martin Luther King shares the following story: “I will never forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother.

“‘What do you want?’ the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked at him straight in the eye and answered, ‘Fee-dom’.”

Harris campaign spokesman James Singer said: “This is a book that’s been out for 15 years, and the vice president clearly cited sources and statistics in footnotes and endnotes throughout.”