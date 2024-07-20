Donald Trump says he ‘took a bullet for democracy’ at first rally since assassination attempt

20 July 2024, 23:59

Donald Trump spoke at a rally for the first time since he was shot in the ear
Donald Trump spoke at a rally for the first time since he was shot in the ear. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

Donald Trump has said he “took a bullet for democracy” as he spoke at a campaign rally for the first time since a gunman shot him last week in an attempted assassination.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former president was shot in the ear on 13 July as he spoke to crowds at a rally at a fairground in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s latest rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan was held indoors, allowing security officers to monitor those entering the event.

Addressing his supporters, Trump said: "They keep saying [I'm] a threat to democracy.

“Last week, I took a bullet for democracy. What did I do against democracy?"

Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania
Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty
Trump appeared at a rally for the first time since he was shot
Trump appeared at a rally for the first time since he was shot. Picture: Getty

The Republican presidential nominee thanked his supporters for the "extraordinary outpouring of love" since the attempted assassination.

While taking to the stage at Michigan’s Van Del Arena, Trump also praised his vice-presidential pick JD Vance, ahead of what he described as "the most important election in the history of our country".

The former president said he chose Vance "because he's for the worker", after announcing the 39-year-old as his running mate at the Republican convention on Monday.

At the event in Milwaukee he hailed the 39-year-old’s "very successful business career".

Trump praised his vice-presidential pick JD Vance
Trump praised his vice-presidential pick JD Vance. Picture: Getty

Read more: 'I’m supposed to be dead’: Donald Trump breaks silence following assassination bid

Read more: Gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt 'had explosives in his car' and used firearm 'purchased by father'

Prior to the attempt on Trump’s life last weekend, much of the discourse around the upcoming US election was centred around Joe Biden’s status as Democrat leader amid concerns that his age and mental acuity are no longer up to the job.

The president has had to endure several high-profile names calling for him to step down after a series of gaffes - notably following a disastrous 90 minute debate with Trump.

With speculation surrounding Biden’s future and who would be the candidate to replace should he step down, Trump said: "They have no idea who their candidate is, and neither do we. That’s a problem."

Biden has had to endure several high-profile names calling for him to step down
Biden has had to endure several high-profile names calling for him to step down. Picture: Getty

The former president had appeared with a large bandage on his right ear at Monday’s Republican convention but his wound was covered by a smaller dressing for Saturday’s rally.

The FBI have named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the person who shot at the Republican leader during last weekend’s event.

The local kitchen worker was shot dead at the scene by a Secret Service sniper, according to a Secret Service spokesman.

Trump was quickly bundled off stage by Secret Service agents and into a waiting vehicle after shots were fired just a few minutes into his speech in Pennsylvania last weekend.

The FBI have named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the person who shot at Trump
The FBI have named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the person who shot at Trump. Picture: Getty

Blood could be seen near the former president's ear as he raised his fist to the crowd.In a post to his Truth Social network, Trump said a bullet pierced the "upper part" of his right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump wrote.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening."

One bystander was killed in the shooting and two others were critically injured, said the agency's spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi.

