Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

3 February 2025, 07:16 | Updated: 3 February 2025, 08:36

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office
America's three largest trading partners have promised retaliatory measures, after Donald Trump placed sweeping tariffs on them. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has said the UK is "out of line" but a deal can be worked out after warning the EU that tariffs will happen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US president said the European Union could expect levies "pretty soon", adding that imposing tariffs on the UK "might happen".

It comes after China, Canada and Mexico vowed retaliatory measures against the US over sweeping tariffs on goods.

"The UK is way out of line, and we’ll see," Trump said as he returned to Washington.

"But (the) European Union is really out of line. The UK is out of line but I’m sure that one, I think that one can be worked out. But the European Union, it’s an atrocity what they’ve done."

The president went on to say: "The United States has been ripped off by virtually every country in the world.

"We have deficits with almost every country - not every country - but almost, and we’re going to change it. It’s been unfair."

He said: "It might happen [with Britain]... but it will definitely happen with the European Union. I can tell you that, because they’ve really taken advantage of us – you know, we have (an) over $300 billion deficit."

Read more: US threatens Panama after Donald Trump vows to 'take back canal'

Read more: Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The action against China, Canada and Mexico fulfilled one of Trump's commitments to voters, but threw the global economy and the new president's political mandate to lower prices into turmoil.

Both Canada and Mexico responded to the measures saying they were also preparing similar tariffs on US goods, while China confirmed it would take "necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said Canadian duties on 30 billion dollars (£24 billion) worth of trade in American alcohol and fruit will take effect on Tuesday when the US tariffs go into effect.

He opened his address to Canadians with a message aimed at American consumers.

"It will have real consequences for you, the American people," he said, saying it would result in higher prices on groceries and other goods.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trudeau channelled the views of many Canadians who were feeling betrayed by their neighbour and long-time ally, reminding Americans that Canadian troops fought alongside them in Afghanistan.

"The actions taken today by the White House split us apart instead of bringing us together," Mr Trudeau said, warning in French that it could bring about "dark times" for many people.

Claudia Sheinbaum Daily Briefing Conference
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had instructed her economy secretary to respond. Picture: Getty

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had instructed her economy secretary to implement a response that includes retaliatory tariffs and other measures in defence of Mexico's interests.

"We categorically reject the White House's slander that the Mexican government has alliances with criminal organisations, as well as any intention of meddling in our territory," Ms Sheinbaum wrote in a post on X.

"If the United States government and its agencies wanted to address the serious fentanyl consumption in their country, they could fight the sale of drugs on the streets of their major cities, which they don't do and the laundering of money that this illegal activity generates that has done so much harm to its population."

Trump's order includes a mechanism to escalate the rates if the countries retaliate against the US.

Read more: Six arrests made as thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters march through London

Read more: 'We will find you and we will kill you' - Trump says US airstrikes have 'killed many' ISIS terrorists hiding in caves

The tariffs risk an economic standoff with America's two largest trading partners Mexico and Canada, upending a decades-old trade relationship with the possibility of harsh reprisals by those two nations.

The tariffs could cause inflation to significantly worsen, possibly eroding voters' trust that Trump could deliver his promise to lower the prices of groceries, gas, housing, vehicles and other goods.

Trump declared an economic emergency in order to place duties of 10% on all imports from China and 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Energy imported from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be taxed at a 10% rate.

Trudeau Hits Back At Trump's Tariffs On Canada
Energy imported from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be taxed at a 10% rate. Picture: Getty

The tariffs would go into effect on Tuesday, setting a showdown in North America that could potentially sabotage economic growth.

A new analysis by the Budget Lab at Yale laid out the possible damage to the US economy, saying the average US household would lose the equivalent of 1170 dollars (£943) in income from the taxes.

The premier of the Canadian province of British Columbia, David Eby, called on people to stop buying liquor from US "red" states and remove American alcohol brands from government store shelves as a response to the tariffs.

In a televised message, Mr Eby deemed the Trump administration's decision as "a declaration of economic war against a trusted ally and friend" and that he will stand up for his citizens and all Canadians in general.

"Effective today, I have directed BC liquor sales to immediately stop buying American liquor from red states," he said.

"Liquor store employees will be removing the most popular of these brands from government store shelves."

A senior US administration official, insisting on anonymity to brief reporters, said the lower rate on energy reflected a desire to minimise any disruptive increases in the price of gas or utilities.

That is a sign White House officials understand the gamble they are taking on inflation. Price spikes under former president Joe Biden led to voter frustration that helped to return Trump to the White House.

The order signed by Trump contained no mechanism for granting exceptions, the official said, a possible blow to homebuilders who rely on Canadian lumber as well as farmers, automakers and other industries.

The order would also allow for tariffs on Canadian imports of less than 800 dollars (£645).

Imports below that sum are currently able to cross into the United States without customs and duties.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kanye West and his wife Bianca were reportedly removed from the Grammy's.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'kicked out' of Grammy Awards after shocking red carpet with 'nude' outfit

Four people who died in the collision have been named.

'Forever in our hearts': Tributes pour in for talented basketball players and dancer killed in Essex car crash

Beyoncé at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Beyonce makes history as she wins album of the year at Grammy awards with Cowboy Carter

Ruth Perry sister speaks out against proposed Ofsted reform.

A 'rehash' of a 'dangerous' system: Sister of headteacher attacks new Ofsted rules

Marcus Rashford.

Aston Villa signs Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United

Keir Starmer and Vladimir Putin.

Keir Starmer to call on European countries to 'double down' on Putin, in the face of the struggling Russian economy

Residents filling sand bags at Lou Lister Park, Railway Estate in Townsville.

One dead and thousands forced to evacuate northwest Australia due to flooding

Marco Rubio.

US threatens Panama after Donald Trump vows to 'take back canal'

Jeremy Clarkson.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals new incentive for getting fit, that's left him 'determined not to die'

Nigel Farage at Reform UK rally in County Durham

Reform UK claims it will hold the 'biggest ever' political rally in British history

Santorini Island.

Earthquake warning issued for Greek holiday island Santorini

Tony Martin died aged 80

Tony Martin, convicted of killing burglar at farmhouse, dies aged 80

The move is expected to trigger a motion of no confidence which, depending on whether political forces across the board join forces, could lead to Bayrou's downfall.

France faces yet another government collapse as PM threatens to bypass parliament to get budget approved

Margaret Miles-Bramwell receiving her OBE for services to healthcare and charity

Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell dies aged 76

A man at Whitechapel Station, on the Elizabeth line.

Watch moment man gets fake 'sniper rifle' out in full camouflage gear at Elizabeth line station

Four people who died in the collision have been named.

Four university students killed in Essex car crash named

Latest News

See more Latest News

The alleged incident happened outside Talbot Green police station in south Wales

Man charged with attempted murder after three police officers injured following incident outside police station
The Princess of Wales’s outfits have always been at the centre of her public appearances, as people routinely scrutinise, judge and copy her fashion.

‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’ - Kensington Palace will stop releasing details of Kate’s outfits
London, UK. 21 Jan 2024. Yvette Cooper - Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department is interviewed at BBC Broadcasting House where she was a guest on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'. Credit: Justin Ng/Alamy Live News

AI has put child sexual abuse 'on steroids', Home Secretary warns ahead of online safety crackdown
Flowers left near to the scene of a collision where two children died in Pitsea, Essex

Flowers left at site of fatal crash after two children killed in 'hit and run' - as man and woman arrested
The Home Secretary has previously written to tech giants including X, Meta, TikTok and Google calling for them to remove harmful content or ‘risk a second Southport’.

‘A total disgrace’ that extreme content viewed by Southport killer still on social media, says Yvette Cooper
x

Raid on abattoir leads to human trafficking arrests

It was the third time Giorgia Meloni's far-right government tried and failed to process migrants in the non-EU country.

Meloni’s offshore migrant detention scheme fails for third time as Italy forced to take back asylum seekers
m

Killer nurse Lucy Letby's legal team to announce 'new medical evidence' from panel of experts
Barclays logo high street bank sign outside branch of Barclays bank in the Shropshire town of Ludlow, England

Barclays apologises for IT glitch that 'left people homeless' and says services are back to normal
A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lamduan Armitage in 2004

Man, 61, arrested over 2004 death of Thai woman found dead in stream in Yorkshire Dales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland
Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News