Donald Trump labels ‘conflicted’ judge ‘the devil’ as he vows to appeal guilty verdict in hush money trial

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower after being found guilty over hush-money charges. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has labelled a "conflicted" judge "the devil" in a lengthy rant the day after his historic guilty in a hush money trial - which he has vowed to appeal.

The former president spoke from the atrium of Trump Tower in New York City on Friday where he confirmed he will be appealing the "scam" conviction.

As part of his 40-minute monologue, the former president blasted Judge Merchan, prosecutors and President Biden.

He said: "If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone, they are bad people, in many cases, I believe sick people," he says.

He was found guilty on Thursday on 34 counts - a crime that could carry a sentence of up to 20 years in jail.

It marks the first time in history that a former US president has been convicted on criminal charges.

His sentencing is set for July 11.

Donald Trump became the first former US president ever convicted of a crime. Picture: Getty

He later said: "You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side. "They were literally crucified by this man [the judge] who looks like an angel, but he's really a devil."

"He looks so nice and soft. People say, 'he seems like such a nice man'. No."

The former president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Picture: Getty

He also took aim at the current leader of the US and Presidential rival Joe Biden.

He desbribed his as "the worst president in the history of our country" and "the most incompetent".

"He's the dumbest president we've ever had" and "the most dishonest president we've ever had".

He also claimed a "record $39m" has been raised for his presidential campaign, which was met with applause from supporters.

"In the history of politics, they raised, with small money donations, a record $39m in a 10-hour period," he said.

