Donald Trump receives ‘cease and desist’ letter from Village People over use of band's music in campaign rallies

16 May 2023, 11:31 | Updated: 16 May 2023, 11:41

The band started to receive complaints of endorsing Trump after the video was shared.
The band started to receive complaints of endorsing Trump after the video was shared. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Donald Trump has been ordered to 'cease and desist' using music by Village People after a video of the ex-president dancing to one of their songs has opened it up to criticism from fans.

A video showing ex-president, Donald Trump, dancing to the song ‘Macho Man’ by a Village People tribute band has led to the original band being criticised, as fans have confused the tribute with the original group.

Mr Trump has repeatedly used songs by the group in previous campaign rallies, but ‘Macho Man’ is one that has made a frequent reappearance.

The video circulating online shows a tribute group performing at the 76-year-old's Mar-a-Lago home, but the band's likeness to the original group has convinced fans Village People endorse the former president.

Now the band’s manager has presented Mr Trump, who wants to run for the 2024 presidential election, with a cease and desist letter following the video footage.

Karen Willis, the band's manager and also wife of lead singer Victor Willis, said the tribute band was not the original group and that their performance of the band's songs was “unauthorised”.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Video footage shows the ex-president dancing to a song by Village People.
Video footage shows the ex-president dancing to a song by Village People. Picture: Twitter
The video has led to the group being criticised, due to the likeness of the tribute band.
The video has led to the group being criticised, due to the likeness of the tribute band. Picture: Twitter

She ordered Mr Trump to stop misleading the public with tribute bands and causing confusion within the group's fanbase.

In a letter to Mr Trump’s lawyers, originally obtained by TMZ, she said: “We have been inundated with social media posts about the imitation performance where many fans, and the general public as well, mistakenly believe to be that of the actual Village People.

“Therefore the performance has, and continues to cause public confusion as to why Village People would engage in such a performance. We did not."

“Though my husband has publicly tolerated your client's use of his Village People music, we cannot allow such use by him to cause public confusion as to an endorsement.

"Therefore it is requested that he cease and desist any such further unauthorised use of the Village People image in association with the songs and his campaign.”

Read more: Rudy Giuliani made ex-consultant perform sex act while on phone to Donald Trump, lawsuit claims

Read more: Phillip Schofield left ‘a shell of himself’ after rumoured sofa feud with co-star Holly Willoughby

A tribute band performed in the former presidents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
A tribute band performed in the former presidents at his Mar-a-Lago home. Picture: Getty

She also said if the ex-president did not cease, the group would pursue further action to stop him using their music.

“And we’d hate to do that,” she added.

Back in February 2020, the band’s lead singer said he would allow Mr Trump to use their songs, but emphasised that did not mean endorsement.

He wrote in a Facebook post: "Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the Y.M.C.A dance, regardless of their political affiliation.

"Having said that, we certainly don't endorse his use as we'd prefer our music be kept out of politics."

Donald Trump has received a cease and desist letter from the band's manager.
Donald Trump has received a cease and desist letter from the band's manager. Picture: Getty

But in June 2020, Mr Willis went back on his statement, as he asked Mr Trump to stop using his music after it was claimed the ex-president wanted to use the US military to stomp out Black Lives Matter protests.

Mr Trump and representatives for Village People have not yet commented on the reports.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firefighter tackling rocket blaze in Kyiv

Air defences shoot down 18 missiles as Russia launches major attack on Kyiv

Bashar Assad

Syrian president Bashar Assad invited to attend Cop28 in Dubai

Green Vault museum in Dresden

Men jailed over heist in which jewels worth more than £86m were stolen

The claim was made as part of a $10M sex assault lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani made ex-consultant perform sex act while on phone to Donald Trump, lawsuit claims

Tributes were left to the mother-of-four

Tributes to mother-of-four killed alongside 'new lover' as man in his 30s held on suspicion of double murder

The telecoms company is to cut 11,000 jobs over the next three years.

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs as CEO says performance 'has been unacceptable'

Mr Clifford wanted a pay rise from IBM after going on sick leave for 15 years with leukaemia

'I'm called greedy but it's a benefit of my job': IT worker wants pay rise after going on sick leave for 15 years

Both Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey have ruled out forming a coalition government between Labour and the Lib Dems

'I just want the Tories out': Lib Dem leader responds to possibility of Labour coalition

Mark Brown of the Cook Islands

Pacific Island leaders: Rich countries not doing enough to halt climate change

The pair's relationship is completely different off-screen, reports have claimed.

Phillip Schofield left ‘a shell of himself’ after rumoured sofa feud with co-star Holly Willoughby

A BBC insider suggests Top Gear could be "put to bed"

Fears Top Gear will be 'put to bed' as diggers start work at test track site amid plans to turn it into homes

Rudy Giuliani

Woman suing Rudy Giuliani for £8m claims he coerced her into sex

General Abdel Fattah Burhan

Sudan’s army chief orders banks to freeze accounts belonging to rivals

Filming for the show is expected to begin in 2024

John Cleese reveals plot details for upcoming Fawlty Towers reboot with much-loved character set to be killed off

Rocket attack fire in Kyiv

Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded a face-to-face summit with King Charles

Prince Andrew demands 'face-to-face summit with King Charles' as he has 'no plans' to move out of Royal Lodge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tony Awards-Nominations

Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket at Tony Awards

Millions face a tax hike by 2027

Teachers and nurses among millions facing tax hike with one in five to pay 40 per cent rate
Food prices remain at "shockingly high levels"

UK's most expensive food items revealed as prices of key staples double - including at Tesco, Asda and Lidl
New Zealand Hostel Fire

At least six people killed in fire at New Zealand hostel, prime minister says

Mark Montgomery was attacked by a 12ft crocodile

Safari guide dragged into river by 12ft crocodile after it grabs his hand as horrified tourists watch on
Banks Epstein Lawsuits Musk

US Virgin Islands says it cannot find Elon Musk to serve subpoena

At least six have died from the fire

At least six dead and dozens unaccounted for as fire rips through New Zealand hostel

Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'I'll get you more jets': Sunak to lead bid to get more fighter planes to Ukraine as Zelenskyy makes surprise UK visit
New Zealand Fire

Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least six people, prime minister says

Holly and Phil appeared on Monday's show

This Morning 'facing boycott' from major stars amid Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby feud

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting
‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit