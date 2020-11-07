Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows diagnosed with coronavirus

7 November 2020, 09:37

Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus
Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The chief of staff of incumbent US president Donald Trump has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Two senior administration officials confirmed on Friday that Mark Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Mr Meadows travelled with Mr Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early on Wednesday morning without a mask as Mr Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.

Read more: The latest on the US election - live

He had been one of the close aides around Mr Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

It marked the latest case of the virus in the West Wing, coming less than a fortnight after Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, and other aides tested positive for the virus.

Mr Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and at least two dozen others tested positive for the virus in early October, after Mr Trump held large gatherings of people not wearing face masks, including the ceremony announcing the nomination of now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said that the nation is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic.

Covid-19 cases in the US have increased more than 50% in the past two weeks, and the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases rose from 61,166 on October 22 to 94,625 on November 5.

Latest News

See more Latest News

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

Donald Trump’s chief of staff contracts Covid-19

Car bomb

Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in Kabul

Vote counting in Phoenix

Explainer: Why is the US election count taking so long?

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington

Joe Biden on the verge of the White House after lead grows in key states
The race is heading to a run-off

Second Senate race in Georgia heading to run-off

The White House (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Joe Biden closing in on presidency as he takes lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People are still being urged to honour those who died serving their country

Remembrance Sunday: When is it and how will services be different this year?
Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser

'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser
James O'Brien caller: 'Most Americans only have a diet of right-wing politics'

James O'Brien caller: 'Most Americans only have a diet of right-wing politics'
LBC listeners say this James O'Brien caller should be on SAGE

LBC listeners say this James O'Brien caller should be on SAGE
Nick Ferrari: 'Covid powers will never be taken back'

Nick Ferrari laments the state of England: 'Covid powers will never be taken back'
Manchester uni student speaks on tearing down 'prison-like' lockdown fences

Manchester uni student speaks on tearing down 'prison-like' lockdown fences
Gym owner explains to LBC why he is refusing to close during lockdown

Gym owner explains to LBC why he is refusing to close during lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London