People rush to donate to RNLI after 43 migrants saved in latest Channel tragedy

The latest Channel tragedy has shone a spotlight on the RNLI's lifesaving work. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

By James Hockaday

An outpouring of support has been shown for the Royal National Lifeboat Association (RNLI) after the latest tragedy in the English Channel.

Four migrants died after a small boat capsized in the freezing cold water in the early hours of this morning while making the dangerous crossing to Britain.

A further 43 people were understood to have been saved in a joint rescue effort by the UK coastguard, air ambulance service, the French Navy and the RNLI.

Nearly 45,000 people have crossed the Channel in small and overcrowded dinghies in so far this year, while French authorities are believed to have stopped some 31,000 from making the journey, although many will have tried several times.

The migrant crisis has been a politically divisive issue in Britain for many years, with fierce debate over how to deal with criminal people traffickers, and how to deal with people once they hit Britain's shores, and whether to provide safe passage.

But all the RNLI has been focused on throughout is saving people's lives at sea, and this morning's incident has shone a spotlight on the charity's work.

Four people have been confirmed dead following the latest Channel capsizing. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

One donor tweeted: "These volunteers, who are ready to save lives every day of the year, are the very best of us."

Encouraging people to help the charity's work, another wrote: "If you want to support the RNLI’s phenomenal work, they have lovely presents, stocking fillers and Xmas cards online. Order soon with the post being less than phenomenal."

Journalist Nicola Kelly wrote: "If you want to do something to help, donate to the @RNLI today. They're volunteer-run, exceptionally skilled and do an outstanding job on the frontline day in, day out."

Responding to some of the backlash the charity has received from people with anti-asylum seeker sentiments, one follower said: "I saw there was some negativity directed at @RNLI so in response I've set up a monthly donation. Keep up the incredible work."

Another added: "I don't think the accounts spewing hatred and bile have realised that the more they slate the @RNLI, the more donations the RNLI get to continue their wonderful, life-saving work."

One supporter posted: "Bless the @RNLI today and every day. They volunteer to go through absolute hell saving lives, and on days like today, they carry a burden of sadness on their shoulders for the ones they can't."

The Sea is utterly indifferent, uncaring, and cruel.



The RNLI is the exact opposite, and we are so lucky to have them. — Daniel (@Djshaw62) December 14, 2022

If you want to do something to help, donate to the @RNLI today. They're volunteer-run, exceptionally skilled and do an outstanding job on the frontline day in, day out. — Nicola Kelly (@NicolaKelly) December 14, 2022

Another follower wrote: "Big shout to the @RNLI for saving lives at sea. Doesn't matter who they are, these brave people do it no matter what."

The charity responded: "Thank you for your support. If there is a risk to life, we will always launch."

Delivering a statement in response to the latest Channel tragedy, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told the Commons how the incident highlighted the need to "break the stranglehold of the criminal gangs who trade in human misery".

The rescue came less than a day after the Prime Minister announced a raft of new plans to try to stop the illegal flow of migrant boats and reduce the asylum backlog of around 150,000 cases.

They include a "small boats" command centre and a new agreement with Albania which will see Border Force officials posted in the country.

But Labour has said action against people-smuggling gangs has been “too weak” and more should be done before further lives are lost in the Channel.

I don't think the accounts spewing hatred and bile have realised that the more they slate the @RNLI, the more donations the RNLI get to continue their wonderful, life-saving work 🥰⚓️ pic.twitter.com/C3ghmq9lZU — Kate ⚓ (@kejamieson_) December 14, 2022

What is happening in the world can feel so desperately dark these days.



But it’s work like this that restores my faith in people.



If you can at all afford to, send them a Christmas present.https://t.co/z36NW93DRI — James Wong (@Botanygeek) December 14, 2022

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told the Commons: “The UK and French governments and authorities have failed to stop the criminal and smuggler and trafficking gangs proliferating around the Channel.

“They need to be caught, they need to be prosecuted, they need to be jailed for the loss of life in the cold sea. We need comprehensive action."

Ms Braverman said the Government’s plan for new legislation next year will “make it unambiguously clear that if someone comes to the UK illegally, they should not be able to remain here”.

Changes to the law were already brought into effect in June which criminalise people who make the Channel crossing, even if they are claiming asylum, in a bid to encourage people to take designated legal routes.

But when she was questioned by a committee of MPs last month, Braverman struggled to explain the legal routes someone fleeing war and persecution could use.