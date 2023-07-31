Eight people rushed to hospital after chemical substance released in Doncaster nightclub

The nightclub was evacuated after a 'chemical release'. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Eight people were taken to hospital after a ‘chemical substance’ was released in a nightclub in Doncaster, leaving people struggling to breathe.

The drama unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning at Pop Works nightclub on Silver Street, Doncaster.

Emergency services rushed to the club at 5am with reports of ill clubbers.

One woman told The Mirror: “Everyone was coughing and sneezing. The security were shouting for everybody to get out.”

Another woman posted on Facebook to say that her mother had been at the club. She said someone “let some sort of gas off” and people were coughing and vomiting because of it.

Pop Works Doncaster said on its Facebook page: “On the early hours off Sunday morning around 04:55am we had to evacuate everyone out of the club , this was a big eye opener for us as a business and it was handled very well thank you to our door staff and management...

“We would like to apologise to everyone who was inside at the time and who was involved in the incident. What a world we live in that people would make businesses harder than it is in this trade after Covid.

“We are deeply sorry. Our main priority is our customers safety and well-being after making sure that the care needed for those involved was provided. Once again we are truly sorry.

“Thank you to the fire service and the police that came and helped everyone.”

South Yorkshire police said in a statement: “We are carrying out an investigation into reports a chemical substance was let off inside a night-time venue in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 30 July).

“We were called at 5am to reports a number of people said to be feeling unwell at Pop Works on Silver Street.

“Eight people at the venue required hospital treatment but nobody is thought to have had any lasting effects.

“We are now working to determine what substance was let off at the location.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward."