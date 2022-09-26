Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close despite financial lifeline offer, with the loss of 800 jobs

26 September 2022, 16:56

Flight numbers have fallen by more than half since 2019 at the airport, which employs 800 workers.
Flight numbers have fallen by more than half since 2019 at the airport, which employs 800 workers.

By Cameron Kerr

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) will close, after owners Peel Group said "no tangible proposals" had been received regarding its future ownership, with the loss of 800 jobs.

Peel group had been offered public money to fund DSA's operating losses until 2023.

But a spokesperson said that in the absence of any "actual proposals to address the lack of viability of DSA", the board concluded "it cannot responsibly accept public money for this highly uncertain process against the backdrop of an unviable, loss-making operating business".

The airport opened in 2005 and was converted by Peel from the former RAF Finningley airbase.

The airport is used by airlines 'Tui' and 'Wizz Air', and flies to destinations including the Canary Islands, Balearics, Greece, Turkey, Poland and the Baltic countries. Peel Group said services at the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October.

The loss comes after Doncaster was awarded city status earlier this year.

Airport owners Peel Group believe there are not enough airlines wanting to make Doncaster a base, and that as a result there isn't a viable business case for keeping the airport open.
Airport owners Peel Group believe there are not enough airlines wanting to make Doncaster a base, and that as a result there isn't a viable business case for keeping the airport open.

Peel Group says that there are not enough airlines interested in making Doncaster a base. Flight numbers at the airport have fallen by more than half since 2019.

Robert Hough, chairman of Peel Airports said: "The intractable problem remains the fundamental and insufficient lack of current or prospective revenue streams, together with the airport's high operating costs."

Mr Hough said his "immediate priority" was the airport's staff, who he described as DSA's "greatest assets", and said he would "continue engaging closely with them over the next few weeks".

"We will do everything we can to minimise the impact of these proposals and work closely with local authorities and agencies to support our employees through what we know will be an extremely difficult period," Mr Hough added.

Peel have referred to the potential value of the site for alternative employment; many believe that will be warehousing and light industry, with the two-mile runway and associated airport infrastructure consigned to aviation history.

Holiday company Tui has said it is "incredibly disappointed" by the decision to close the airport, and that its final service from DSA would be on 4 November.
Holiday company Tui has said it is "incredibly disappointed" by the decision to close the airport, and that its final service from DSA would be on 4 November.

South Yorkshire's mayor Oliver Coppard said he was "devastated by today's announcement" and angry about the impact the closure would have on local communities.

Mr Coppard said there were hundreds of people across Doncaster and South Yorkshire who would now be "frightened for their future"

“Liz Truss said she would protect the airport. Now is the moment to turn those words into action."

Coppard said the airport had received public money for years but had turned down the offer of continued support, as well as the chance to meet potential news investors:

“The fact that they chose to turn our offer down simply confirms what many of us suspected: that Peel was never serious about finding an alternative and safeguarding the future of DSA.

“It is still not too late for them to do the right thing; for them to reconsider their decision for the sake of those employees, businesses and communities directly impacted by this appalling decision.”

Peel Group said it had received a letter from the mayor’s office earlier this month, saying a group interested in buying the airport had come forward, but added it had not received any more details about this potential purchaser.

South Yorkshire's Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said prime minister Liz Truss had promised to protect the airport and needed to "turn those words into action".
South Yorkshire's Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said prime minister Liz Truss had promised to protect the airport and needed to "turn those words into action".

Doncaster Chamber of Commerce chief Dan Fell said news of the closure was "extremely disappointing for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the northern provinces":

"There is an incredibly generous offer of support to keep the airport going for 12 months to allow a proper period to find out ways to retain and enhance that unique economic asset, but unfortunately that offer has been refused.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said the decision was "incredibly disappointing" for passengers and staff.

The spokesperson added: "We strongly encourage local leaders and Peel Group to work together and find a solution for the site which will benefit local people and the region's economy."

