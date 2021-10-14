'Don't Be that Guy': New police campaign tackles sex crimes

14 October 2021, 13:06 | Updated: 14 October 2021, 13:08

The campaign aims to reduce sexual crimes
The campaign aims to reduce sexual crimes. Picture: Police Scotland

By Will Taylor

Scotland's police have launched a "Don't Be that Guy" campaign as it aims to cut the number of sexual crimes.

It encourages men to reflect on their actions and consider their behaviour towards women.

Nicola Sturgeon has encouraged people to watch it.

"This new campaign from @PoliceScotland is powerful and important. I’d ask all men to watch this film - and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise," the First Minister tweeted.

