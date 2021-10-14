Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
'Don't Be that Guy': New police campaign tackles sex crimes
14 October 2021, 13:06 | Updated: 14 October 2021, 13:08
Scotland's police have launched a "Don't Be that Guy" campaign as it aims to cut the number of sexual crimes.
It encourages men to reflect on their actions and consider their behaviour towards women.
Nicola Sturgeon has encouraged people to watch it.
"This new campaign from @PoliceScotland is powerful and important. I’d ask all men to watch this film - and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise," the First Minister tweeted.
“Sexual violence starts long before you think it does”.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 13, 2021
This new campaign from @PoliceScotland is powerful and important. I’d ask all men to watch this film - and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise. @ThatGuyScotland https://t.co/I5H7I8vOqx