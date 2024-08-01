‘Don’t punish patients’, Health Secretary urges GPs as industrial action threatens to bring NHS ‘to standstill’

1 August 2024, 09:15

Wes Streeting has urged GPs not to strike
Wes Streeting has urged GPs not to strike. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Health Secretary has urged GPs not to strike as proposed industrial action threatens to bring the NHS to a standstill.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Industrial action by family doctors across England could start as soon as today with the result of a strike ballot expected imminently.

The industrial action, which could last for months, could include doctors halving the number of patients they see every day, forcing Brits to A&E instead.

Doctors may also choose to stop performing work they are not formally contracted to do, and they could ignore "rationing" restrictions by "prescribing whatever is in the patient's best interest".

Wes Streeting
Wes Streeting. Picture: Getty

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Wes Streeting said he could "understand why GPs wanted to punish the previous government", but warned that "taking collective action will only punish patients".

Mr Streeting added that the previous government failed to recruit enough doctors, leaving GPs "overburdened".

Read More: Junior doctors 'could strike again next year' despite 22% pay rise as union leader considers 'long sustained action'

Read More: UK skin cancer rates 'catching up with Australia', as doctors sound the alarm

The last time GPs took collective action was in 1964 when family doctors collectively handed in undated resignations to the Wilson government.

This led to reform including the Family Doctor Charter of 1965.

Caller calls a 22.3% pay rise for junior doctors 'scandalous'

The BMA has said the new GP contract, which will see services given a 1.9% funding increase for 2024/25, means many surgeries will struggle to stay financially viable.

GPs launched a formal dispute over the issue in April after a referendum carried out by the union found 99% of 19,000 GPs rejected the contract.

Some surgeries may have already deployed some of the measures set out by the union - such as dialling back on work which they perform, but are not contractually obliged to do.

The BMA met with the Health Secretary on July 18 and union leaders hope such talks will continue.

The news comes after the Department of Health and Social Care made a new pay offer to junior doctors in England - potentially bringing an end to months of strike action.

Junior doctor members of the BMA are now voting on whether or not to accept the deal, which is worth 22.3% on average over two years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tim Davie is likely to face a grilling over the Huw Edwards scandal

TV bosses to face government grilling over Huw Edwards scandal as it emerges presenter was still paid after arrest

Election 2024 Harris

Harris says Trump claims about race ‘same old show’ of divisiveness, disrespect

Iranian workers install a huge banner on a wall showing a portrait of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Iran’s supreme leader prays over coffin of Hamas leader

A vehicle drives through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan

Flooding hits Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore after record rainfall

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar's military council

Myanmar’s military regime extends state of emergency as civil war rages

Signs of new life have been found growing from the stump of the felled Sycamore Gap tree, the National Trust has said.

Sycamore Gap tree shows signs of new growth 10 months after iconic landmark was felled

MrBeast's official YouTube channel

YouTube star MrBeast acknowledges past ‘inappropriate language’

Climate activists sitting on a tarmac at Leipzig-Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany overnight

Protest by climate activists at German airport halts cargo flights

Presidential hopeful Donald Trump has questioned Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity.

'Is she black or Indian?': Trump questions Harris' racial identity

Exclusive
Edinburgh Festival artists have told LBC they’re being priced out of the city

‘We're staying six to a caravan an hour away’: Edinburgh Festival artists tell LBC they’re being priced out of the city

Rioting broke out in several cities on Wednesday night

Over 100 arrests in second night of UK rioting, as police car set on fire, with teenager charged over Southport murders

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan wishes Prince Harry could ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and ‘live in the moment’

Keir Starmer will host police chiefs after violence broke out across the country in the wake of the Southport killings

Keir Starmer to host police chiefs at Downing Street after violent disorder breaks out in Southport and London

APTOPIX India Landslides

Hopes of finding survivors wane after landslides in India kill 194

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, centre, is the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks

Three men accused of plotting 9/11 attacks agree to plea deal after 20 years of legal roadblocks

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

Guantanamo inmate accused of being main plotter in 9/11 attacks to plead guilty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boy, 17, charged with three counts of murder following Southport stabbings

Boy, 17, charged with three counts of murder following Southport stabbings

Investigators examine wreckage

Relatives of Boeing crash victims urge US judge to reject plea deal

'Violence is never the answer': Hartlepool MP urges calm as protesters clash with riot police (left) in Hartlepool and London (right) following Southport stabbings

'Violence is never the answer': Hartlepool MP urges calm as rioters clash with police following Southport stabbings
Donald Trump walks on stage at the National Association of Black Journalists convention

Trump falsely questions Harris’s race at gathering of black journalists

Venezuela Election

Nicolas Maduro asks Supreme Court to audit Venezuela’s presidential election

Police have clashed with violent protesters outside Downing Street

Flares thrown towards Downing Street as violent mob clashes with police following Southport riot
Fresh CCTV shows a masked man on a Southport street before the knife attack on Monday

CCTV shows masked man stalking streets of Southport hours before attack

Ismail Haniyeh faces left at a meeting with the Iranian President

Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge against Israel over Hamas chief killing

Southport suspect was from Christian background LBC understands, after mosque targeted by far-right protestors

Southport suspect was from Christian background LBC understands, after mosque targeted by far-right protestors
General view of Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Female prison guard, 22, who had 'explicit' fling with 'manipulative and dangerous' inmate in cleaning cupboard spared jail

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Lord Fellowes has died

Heartbreak for Prince William and Harry as their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies aged 82

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit