Doris Hobday: 96-year-old identical twin dies of Covid-19

Doris Hobday pictured with her twin Lilian Cox. Picture: Family handout

By Kate Buck

A 96-year-old identical twin has died from Covid-19.

Doris Hobday passed away after battling the virus on 5 January, after a short stay in hospital.

Her family announced that both her twin and Lilan Cox had tested positive for the virus earlier this month, and Doris sadly died on 5 January.

However Lilian was not informed of her sister's death until she was well enough, and her family broke the heartbreaking news when she was discharged from hospital on 18 January.

She is continuing to recover and is living with her daughter as she regains her strength.

A statement issued in early January said the twins were "both in shock" after testing positive despite being "inside for most of 2020, sticking to all the rules and being careful".

In a statement posted on the twins' Facebook page, which has more than 22,000 followers, their family said: "Shortly after our last post Doris and Lil's health deteriorated very quickly.

"We are devastated to announce that Doris didn't make it...she passed away on Tuesday 5th January after a short stay in hospital.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Sandwell Hospital for looking after her and allowing her great niece Kerry into the ward, so she could spend the last few hours with Doris at her bedside."

Lilian had endured the "fight of her life" for two weeks after also being admitted to hospital.

The statement added: "Lil has fought so hard and I'm pleased to inform everyone that she was discharged from hospital on Monday, she was only told then of Doris's death once she was strong enough to take the news, she is now being comforted by family."

Urging anyone who is offered a coronavirus vaccine to take up the opportunity, it continued:

"We are aware they are both 96 years old and we have been so lucky to have them in our lives for such a long time but they were both still going strong before this virus got them and both were determined to live until 100.

"Our thoughts go out to all the families who have experienced a loss through Covid, and we urge people to take this seriously.

"Doris was only a few weeks away from being safe! With her vaccine letter arriving two days after her death... if you are offered the vaccine please take it, do not refuse it... Doris didn't get this choice!"