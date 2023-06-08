Plans for double-decker plane seat sparks row online - as creator says they could get green light in as little as two years

Plans for the double decker seating could get the green light within two years. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Plans for double-decker plane seating have sparked a furious debate online after the creator said they could get the green light in as little as two years.

A new prototype of the double-decker plane seat has been unveiled after the initial designs caused an uproar last year.

The Chaise Longue Economy Seat project was launched by Alejandro Núñez Vicente, with the latest design having been shown to airline industry executives this week at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg.

The concept includes two slanted layers of seating, enabling travellers to fully stretch out their legs and recline to a 125° angle.

Mr Vicente started building his first prototype in 2021 before drawing the attention of big players such as President of Emirates Sir Tim Clark.

The design has sparked a furious row online. Picture: Instagram

The creation has seen a mixed response online, with one person saying: "As a long time frequent flyer at 6+ foot tall, there isn't a snow flakes chance in hell I'd fly like that. No way Jose, or Alejandro."

Another person tweeted: "Making air travel even more uncomfortable for those who can't afford first or business class seats."

"Double decker plane seats… eh no," a third person said, adding: "if the woman behind kicks the seat she’ll be booting the woman in the back of the neck."

However, others were more receptive to the idea. One Twitter user said: "If a double-decker plane gives me space to stretch my legs I'll sit anywhere."

Someone else added: "All jokes aside. I’d much prefer this than the current seating configuration!"

Reacting to the backlash, Mr Vicente said "there’s no such thing as bad publicity".

"People can talk and they always hate innovation in some ways," he told CNN Travel.

"Most of the times when they show you something new, everyone hates it at first, they're scared of change.

"But the more you show it, and the more you develop it, and the more they see it, the more they get used to it."

It comes after the designer initially hit back at critics on Instagram last year.

"I can firmly say that I am proud of what I have achieved, but I am even prouder of all the people that has been helping and pushing me in any way, because only thanks to them I stand where I stand today," he said.

"For all of those that believe that 'I work for the airline industry' or that 'I just want to make worse your experience in the economy class to pack more people in', I just can say, that my goal as a designer is to make the economy class better for all those travellers that can't afford more expensive tickets."