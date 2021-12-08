Met Police to examine leaked footage of No10 aides joking about Christmas party

8 December 2021, 09:12 | Updated: 8 December 2021, 09:14

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Metropolitan Police has said it will examine leaked footage of the Prime Minister's aides joking about a Christmas party at No 10.

The force added that it was not "our policy to routinely investigate retrospective breaches of Covid-19 regulations".

The footage, in which senior aides laugh about a "cheese and wine" evening, has sparked a furious backlash with Boris Johnson facing questions over whether he has told the truth about the alleged event on December 18 last year.

The PM and No 10 have repeatedly denied Covid restrictions were breached, however social mixing indoors was banned in London under Tier 3 restrictions at the time.

The police statement read: "It is our policy not to routinely investigate retrospective breaches of the Covid-19 regulations, however, the footage will form part of our considerations."

Mr Johnson will face Prime Minister's Questions later on Wednesday, with his opposite number likely to grill him for a second week running about what happened in Downing Street.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the leaked video indicates that the PM has "not been straight" about claims of a festive gathering, with some reports claiming it featured alcohol and "secret Santa" present-giving.

Mr Johnson could even face uncomfortable questions from his own backbenches, with veteran Conservative Sir Roger Gale declaring that the situation bore "all the hallmarks of another 'Barnard Castle' moment" - a reference to the Prime Minister's former aide driving 260 miles during strict lockdown conditions last year.

"No 10 clearly has some serious questions to answer. Fast," tweeted the North Thanet MP.

In footage obtained by ITV News, the Prime Minister's then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a "fictional" Downing Street party in December 2020.

Ms Stratton is seen answering questions at a mock press conference on December 22 about a party the previous Friday - the date of the alleged Covid rule-breaking gathering which is said to have been attended by dozens of colleagues.

Mr Oldfield can be heard asking Ms Stratton: "I've just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?"

Ms Stratton replied "I went home" before appearing to consider what the correct answer should be. During the rehearsal, filmed as part of a subsequently-abandoned plan for Ms Stratton to lead televised press briefings, one aide is heard saying: "It wasn't a party, it was cheese and wine."

"Is cheese and wine all right? It was a business meeting," Ms Stratton replied, to laughter in the room.

Ms Stratton then noted "this is recorded", adding: "This fictional party was a business meeting ... and it was not socially distanced."

In response to ITV's report, a Downing Street spokesman said: "There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times."

Ministers are yet to explain how the alleged bash complied with the rules in place at the time, despite coming under pressure since an initial report in the Daily Mirror.

The newspaper said two events took place in No 10 in the run-up to the festive season last year, including Mr Johnson giving a speech at a leaving do during November's lockdown.

The other was said to be a staff party in December where party games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.

At the time, the Tier 3 rules explicitly banned work Christmas lunches and parties where it is "a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted".

Sir Keir has called for the Prime Minister to "come clean and apologise" over the alleged party.

"People across the country followed the rules even when that meant being separated from their families, locked down and - tragically for many - unable to say goodbye to their loved ones," he said.

"They had a right to expect that the Government was doing the same. To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful."

It comes as the Department for Education (DfE) admitted it held a social gathering of staff in the lead-up to Christmas in contravention to coronavirus social-distancing rules.

The Mirror reported that former education secretary Gavin Williamson threw a party and delivered a short speech at the event, which took place on December 10 while London was in Tier 2, which banned social mixing between households.

A DfE spokeswoman said: "While this was work-related, looking back we accept it would have been better not to have gathered in this way at that particular time."

The controversy surrounding alleged government behaviour during the lockdown comes as the coronavirus vaccine booster booking system opened on Wednesday to people aged 40 and over as ministers look to combat Omicron's sweep across the UK with further jabs.

Official figures showed 101 additional cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the UK - including the first cases detected in Northern Ireland - with the total now reaching 437.

Wednesday also marks exactly a year since the first coronavirus vaccine was given in the UK.

Live
Boris Johnson is set to face questions at PMQs later today

LIVE: Boris Johnson faces fallout over Downing Street Christmas party

Jacob Rees-Mogg made the comments at a Christmas party for the Institute of Economic Affairs.

Jacob Rees-Mogg caught on video joking about No10 Christmas party scandal

There are two main problems to come from the 'political bombshell'.

Analysis: Leaked 'party' clip is no joke for No10

Huge waves in Penzance, Cornwall. Inset: Venetia Smith

Storm Barra: Elderly woman dies in river as 80mph gales batter UK

The LBC studio empty this morning after a minister backed out of interviews due to the scandal

Minister pulls out of key interviews in fallout over leaked 'Xmas party' clip

The pupil was placed in exclusion at the college

Mum rages after son put in isolation at school over 'extreme' haircut

The NHS worker is "incandescent" with anger.

NHS worker 'incandescent' with rage over aides joking about No10 Christmas party

The Prime Minister has insisted the guidance was followed at all times, but the leaked footage suggests otherwise

Downing St staff joke about Xmas party in leaked clip after ministers deny it took place

More people will be able to book their Covid booster jabs from today

Covid booster booking extended on anniversary of first jab being given in UK

Gavin Williamson gave a speech, it was reported

Education department admits 'we shouldn't have held staff party last December'

Exclusive
Boris Johnson faces questions over a letter about Pen Farthing's Afghan animals

PM faces questions over Pen Farthing animal evacuation after denying intervention

Storm Barra has been designated a weather bomb

Storm Barra 'weather bomb' to bring more misery after 1000s of homes suffer power cuts

Nearly all children in England have fallen behind in their education during the pandemic

'Nearly all children' have fallen behind in their education because of Covid

A whistleblower claims the UK Foreign Office failed tens of thousands of Afghans and left them to the mercy of the Taliban

Afghans left behind by UK to be murdered by the Taliban, whistleblower claims

A coronavirus expert has warned the public not to use rapid tests in the cold

Covid expert warns public not to do a lateral flow test in cold weather

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat

Helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashes

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz voted in to replace Angela Merkel as Germany’s leader
Seoul queues for tests

South Korea’s daily virus figure exceeds 7,000 for first time
Yusaku Maezawa

Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

Olaf Scholz

Germany takes new path as Scholz replaces Merkel as chancellor
Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein dismissed

Joe Biden speaks to Vladimir Putin

No breakthrough following Biden-Putin talks over Ukraine tensions
Scott Morrison

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Biden

Bidens honour Pearl Harbour’s fallen in visit to Second World War memorial
A crew member leaps to fix a logo for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics before a launch ceremony to reveal the motto for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing on Sept. 17, 2021

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch again

London 'in danger' of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

London in danger of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan
Camilla Tominey hits out at 'disturbing stench' public has around politicians

Camilla Tominey hits out at 'disturbing stench' public feels around politicians
Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China
David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Xmas party reports

David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Christmas party reports
Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images
Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

