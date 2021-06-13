Downing Street defends 'Covid-secure' beach barbecue for G7 leaders

By Nick Hardinges

Downing Street has defended a beach barbecue between G7 leaders, saying the event was held in a Covid-secure way.

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other world leaders gathered on a beach in Carbis Bay on Saturday evening for an informal gathering.

The group could be seen enjoying a few drinks alongside dinner and taking in the impressive Red Arrows flypast.

Those involved did not appear to be socially distanced and could be seen rubbing shoulders with one another.

However, most coronavirus restrictions on meeting people outdoors in England have been lifted, with the exception of such gatherings being limited to 30 people at most.

The government's official advice says: "You should continue to minimise the number of people you meet within a short period of time to limit the risk of spreading coronavirus."

It adds: "If you are meeting friends and family, you can make a personal choice on whether to keep your distance from them, but you should still be cautious."

If people break the rules, the police can take action, such as breaking up gatherings or issuing fines - up to a maximum of £6,400.

Those who hold an illegal gathering of more than 50 people outdoors could face a £10,000 fine.

Speaking after the G7 beach barbecue, No 10 said there were fewer than 30 guests, the event was outside and all participants in the summit have a daily testing regime.

"The event last night was done in an entirely Covid-secure way within the existing rules," the prime minister's official spokesman said.

"This was an informal gathering of the G7 leaders and rightly it is held in private... but you can see it was a relaxed atmosphere and gave the leaders a chance to discuss outside of a formal setting."

Their dinner was cooked by Simon Stallard, from the Hidden Hut in Portscatho, and included beef, lobster and other local fish, while sea shanty group Du Hag Owr provided the musical entertainment.