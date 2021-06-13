Downing Street defends 'Covid-secure' beach barbecue for G7 leaders

13 June 2021, 13:12

(File photo) G7 leaders pose for pictures a day before the beach barbecue
(File photo) G7 leaders pose for pictures a day before the beach barbecue. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Downing Street has defended a beach barbecue between G7 leaders, saying the event was held in a Covid-secure way.

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other world leaders gathered on a beach in Carbis Bay on Saturday evening for an informal gathering.

The group could be seen enjoying a few drinks alongside dinner and taking in the impressive Red Arrows flypast.

Those involved did not appear to be socially distanced and could be seen rubbing shoulders with one another.

However, most coronavirus restrictions on meeting people outdoors in England have been lifted, with the exception of such gatherings being limited to 30 people at most.

Read more: Queen to meet Joe Biden for tea and Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle

David Attenborough: G7 leaders to make 'most important decisions in human history'

The government's official advice says: "You should continue to minimise the number of people you meet within a short period of time to limit the risk of spreading coronavirus."

It adds: "If you are meeting friends and family, you can make a personal choice on whether to keep your distance from them, but you should still be cautious."

If people break the rules, the police can take action, such as breaking up gatherings or issuing fines - up to a maximum of £6,400.

Those who hold an illegal gathering of more than 50 people outdoors could face a £10,000 fine.

Read more: Covid lab leak theory discussed by G7 leaders, WHO boss confirms

Read more: Spread of Delta variant is 'serious, serious concern', PM says

Speaking after the G7 beach barbecue, No 10 said there were fewer than 30 guests, the event was outside and all participants in the summit have a daily testing regime.

"The event last night was done in an entirely Covid-secure way within the existing rules," the prime minister's official spokesman said.

"This was an informal gathering of the G7 leaders and rightly it is held in private... but you can see it was a relaxed atmosphere and gave the leaders a chance to discuss outside of a formal setting."

Their dinner was cooked by Simon Stallard, from the Hidden Hut in Portscatho, and included beef, lobster and other local fish, while sea shanty group Du Hag Owr provided the musical entertainment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scene of a gas explosion in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei province

Gas explosion in central China kills at least 12

Dominic Raab has told LBC the Government will continue its "cautious and careful" approach to easing lockdown restrictions

Govt to remain 'cautious and careful' in lifting lockdown restrictions, Raab tells LBC
Scientists say they have developed an alarm that detects Covid in a room within 15 minutes

Covid ceiling alarm developed 'to detect virus in a room within 15 minutes'
Jeff Bezos

28 million dollar auction bid wins ride into space with Jeff Bezos
Photographer David Carlier takes pictures of the Swiss Aletsch glacier, the longest glacier in Europe, in Fieschertal

Swiss vote on whether to hike taxes to fight climate change

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will meet the Queen for tea at Windsor on Sunday

Queen to meet Joe Biden for tea and Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lobsided' in approach to Northern Ireland

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lobsided' in approach to Northern Ireland
Frontline worker 'really really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours

Frontline worker 'really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours
David Lammy: Fans booing England taking the knee 'a disgrace'

David Lammy: Fans booing England taking the knee 'a disgrace'
Caller demands people offended by 'empire' in honours 'find somewhere else to live'

Caller: People offended by word 'empire' should 'find somewhere else to live'
Former Taoiseach: Northern Irish people don't want a United Ireland 'in near term'

Former Taoiseach: Northern Irish people don't want a United Ireland 'in near term'
'People shouldn't be bullied' into taking the knee, Tory Minister insists

'People shouldn't be bullied' into taking the knee, Tory Minister insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London