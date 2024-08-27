Downing Street drawing up plans for when ‘chief mouser’ Larry the cat dies

Larry the cat sits in front of a flower arch of Ukraine's national flower, sunflowers, erected outside Number 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Downing Street has reportedly drawn up “media plans” for the death of the government’s 'Chief Mouser', Larry the cat.

Larry, who is often seen outside of 10 Downing Street, has become a beloved figure in recent years.

At 17 years old, the Chief Mouser has already outlived most tabby cats and is believed to be in his final years.

One government source told the Times Downing Street is “ready for the sad day he goes”, with a press release and graphics prepared.

Despite reports of his ill health in late 2023, Larry is reportedly “doing ok” at present.

But another source added his death has to “be handled so sensitively.”

The Downing Street Cat Gets In The Royal Wedding Spirit. Picture: Getty

Downing Street’s website has a short biography for the beloved feline, which reads: “Larry has been in residence since 15 February 2011, he is the first cat at Number 10 to be bestowed with the official title Chief Mouser.

“Larry was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on recommendation for his mousing skills. He joined the Number 10 household and has made a significant impact.

“He has captured the hearts of the Great British public and the press teams often camped outside the front door. In turn the nation sends him gifts and treats daily.

“Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.

“His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in the tactical planning stage’.”