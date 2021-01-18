Live

Watch live: Health Secretary says over 4m vaccination doses have been delivered

18 January 2021, 17:17

By Asher McShane

The Health Secretary is leading a news conference after the announcement that millions of people in their 70s and those who are clinically vulnerable will be given covid jabs.

Matt Hancock will lead the briefing and accompanied by the government's medical advisors.

Lockdown restrictions could be lifted from early March, with a return to the tier system for controlling Covid-19, the vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said today.

2,371,407 covid jabs have been given in England since vaccinations began on December 8.

Watch the press conference live at the top of this page from 5pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The fire at a homeless camp that sparked a security alert at the rehearsal for the presidential inauguration (John Koussos/AP)

Capitol locked down during inauguration rehearsal after homeless camp fire
A Marine stands outside the West Wing of the White House, signifying President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP)

Oval Office farewell note tradition in doubt as Donald Trump clears his desk
Alexei Navalny

Russian court orders Alexei Navalny to jail for 30 days

Matt Hanock will hold a Downing Street press conference later today

Matt Hancock press conference briefing today: What time is it and what will he say?
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has told his supporters to "take to the streets"

Alexei Navalny tells supporters to 'take to the streets' after he is jailed for 30 days
A Russian “Bear” bomber (SAC Samantha Holden/RAF/PA)

Russia hoping for extension to arms pact with US before it expires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine

Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine
Shadow policing minister lambasts Priti Patel over response to 400,000 wiped police records

Shadow policing minister lambasts Priti Patel over response to 400,000 wiped police records
Carer tells Shelagh he is 'delighted' he was given Covid jab with elderly father

Carer 'delighted' he was given Covid jab with elderly father

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We can jab as many vaccines that can come into the system as quickly as possible'
Shadow Health Mental Health Minister will back tougher Covid measures if needed

Shadow Health Mental Health Minister will back tougher Covid measures if needed
The protest is taking place in Central London

'Yes the bulk of the fishing industry voted for Brexit but it's the terms we have to work under now'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London