Watch live: Health Secretary says over 4m vaccination doses have been delivered

By Asher McShane

The Health Secretary is leading a news conference after the announcement that millions of people in their 70s and those who are clinically vulnerable will be given covid jabs.

Matt Hancock will lead the briefing and accompanied by the government's medical advisors.

Lockdown restrictions could be lifted from early March, with a return to the tier system for controlling Covid-19, the vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said today.

2,371,407 covid jabs have been given in England since vaccinations began on December 8.

Watch the press conference live at the top of this page from 5pm.