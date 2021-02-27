Dozens of adults and children cross dangerous Channel route into UK

By Ewan Quayle

Four small boats carrying dozens of people thought to be migrants made the dangerous Channel crossing into the UK on Saturday.

A total of 87 people, including children, were all tested for Covid-19 upon their arrival, with one person testing positive.

The Home Office did not confirm the nationalities or ages of those involved.

French authorities also prevented two attempted crossings involving a further 51 people on Saturday.

Following the incident, the Home Office said: "People should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and not risk their lives making these dangerous crossings.

"We are continuing to pursue the criminals behind these illegal crossings.

"Police patrols on French beaches and enhanced intelligence sharing between our security and law enforcement agencies has helped to prevent crossings."

The department emphasised new laws passed in January which clamp down on those looking to seek asylum in the UK.

A Home Office spokesperson added: "The Government is also returning illegal migrants who have no right to stay in the UK to safe countries.

"In January, new rules were introduced which make asylum claims inadmissible where people have travelled through safe countries to get to the UK through illegal routes."