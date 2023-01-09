More than 100 flood alerts and warnings in place across UK with more heavy rain on the way

Riverside car parks and sports pitches flooded in Herefordshire yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Thousands of Brits have been warned to prepare as dangerous floods are set to hit parts of the UK today.

Some 28 flood warnings have been put in place by the government, meaning people in those areas should prepare for flooding, while a further 83 areas face "possible" flooding.

A number of sites are under close observation by the Natural Resources Wales and the Environment Agency after a weekend of wet and windy weather.

The River Wye in Herefordshire flooded in low-lying areas yesterday, leading to cars being abandoned and sports pitches flooded.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned a number areas across Wales and the north west of England and Wales face heavy rain, and possible flooding.

The warnings mean the flooding of homes and businesses is "likely", with some interruption to power supplies possible. Public transport also faces disruption.

The weather warnings are expected to be in place until 8pm on Tuesday.

The River Wye flooded low-lying areas in Herefordshire yesterday. Picture: Alamy

The River Wye flooded low-lying areas in Herefordshire yesterday. Picture: Alamy

Full list of areas with flood warnings

Curry Moor and Hay Moor

Groundwater flooding for the Bere Stream

Groundwater flooding for the Crane

Groundwater flooding for the Devils Brook

Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley

Groundwater flooding for the Hooke

Groundwater flooding for the Iwerne

Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, north of the A354

Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, south of the A354

Groundwater flooding for the Piddle Valley

Groundwater flooding for the South Winterbourne Valley

Groundwater flooding for the Sydling

Groundwater flooding for the Tarrant Valley

Groundwater flooding in the Cerne Valley

Groundwater flooding in the Chitterne Valley

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Damerham and Martin

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Rockbourne

Groundwater flooding in the Lower Allen Vale

Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Dene

Keswick Campsite

Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Piddle from Alton Pancras to Wareham

River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh

River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury

Washford River, riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater

28 flood warnings are in place. Picture: UK Gov

A yellow warning from the Met Office reads: "Persistent heavy rain will affects parts of north west England on Tuesday."

"Outbreaks of rain will spread across England and Wales during Tuesday. This will be heaviest and most persistent across parts of northwest England, particularly over higher ground.

Fordingbridge, Hampshire, has also seen flooding. Picture: Alamy

Rainfall totals of 60-80 mm could accumulate over parts of Cumbria.

"Up to 10cm (3.9in) of rain is also possible in Wales on Tuesday, according to the Met Office, causing possible interruption power supplies and transport services alongside commercial and residential buildings."