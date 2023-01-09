Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
More than 100 flood alerts and warnings in place across UK with more heavy rain on the way
9 January 2023, 15:32
Thousands of Brits have been warned to prepare as dangerous floods are set to hit parts of the UK today.
Some 28 flood warnings have been put in place by the government, meaning people in those areas should prepare for flooding, while a further 83 areas face "possible" flooding.
A number of sites are under close observation by the Natural Resources Wales and the Environment Agency after a weekend of wet and windy weather.
The River Wye in Herefordshire flooded in low-lying areas yesterday, leading to cars being abandoned and sports pitches flooded.
Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned a number areas across Wales and the north west of England and Wales face heavy rain, and possible flooding.
The warnings mean the flooding of homes and businesses is "likely", with some interruption to power supplies possible. Public transport also faces disruption.
The weather warnings are expected to be in place until 8pm on Tuesday.
Full list of areas with flood warnings
- Curry Moor and Hay Moor
- Groundwater flooding for the Bere Stream
- Groundwater flooding for the Crane
- Groundwater flooding for the Devils Brook
- Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Hooke
- Groundwater flooding for the Iwerne
- Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, north of the A354
- Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, south of the A354
- Groundwater flooding for the Piddle Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the South Winterbourne Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Sydling
- Groundwater flooding for the Tarrant Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Cerne Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Chitterne Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Damerham and Martin
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Rockbourne
- Groundwater flooding in the Lower Allen Vale
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Dene
- Keswick Campsite
- Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham
- River Ouse at Naburn Lock
- River Piddle from Alton Pancras to Wareham
- River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh
- River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End
- River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury
- River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury
- Washford River, riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater
A yellow warning from the Met Office reads: "Persistent heavy rain will affects parts of north west England on Tuesday."
"Outbreaks of rain will spread across England and Wales during Tuesday. This will be heaviest and most persistent across parts of northwest England, particularly over higher ground.
Rainfall totals of 60-80 mm could accumulate over parts of Cumbria.
"Up to 10cm (3.9in) of rain is also possible in Wales on Tuesday, according to the Met Office, causing possible interruption power supplies and transport services alongside commercial and residential buildings."