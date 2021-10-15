Just dozens of foreign HGV drivers take up 5,000 visas but Shapps says that's good

15 October 2021, 08:38 | Updated: 15 October 2021, 10:24

Mr Shapps insists he did not want the foreign drivers anyway
Mr Shapps insists he did not want the foreign drivers anyway. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Government bid to attract foreign HGV drivers has attracted merely dozens of people, the Transport Secretary has admitted - but he's claimed he didn't want them anyway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grant Shapps told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that despite a bid to tempt 5,000 into easing the shortage of drivers with short-term visas, the scheme has attracted a tiny fraction of that.

On Wednesday, Oliver Dowden told LBC he believed the figure was around 20.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Shapps said: "Very few (have been added to the fleet)… just dozens, not hundreds, not thousands.

"And we always said actually we don't think this is the answer."

Asked by Nick why the policy was put in place if he felt it wasn't the correct solution, he said: "The haulage associations were insisting."

Read more: 'Hopeless': Minister says just 20 out of 300 foreign HGV driver visas have been processed

Read more: Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

When Nick asked if that meant the haulage associations were now telling the Government what to do, Mr Shapps said: "No, far from it.

"I think it's right that you test every avenue, if you've got something like this happening you don't leave any stone unturned.

"We've turned that stone – it's not the solution that some in haulage thought it was.

Read more: Cheaper lateral flow tests to replace PCR swabs for tourists in half-term holiday boost

"Actually the solution, as we've always thought, is to train up British workers to do the job and 25 measures that we’ve taken, streamlined getting an HGV licence, have meant that we've seen three times as many people apply.

"We've now got spaces for people to do the test… after coronavirus, tens of thousands of lorry drivers couldn't take their test to get their lorry licence, we now have space."

Despite Mr Shapps' insistence that the Government wants British workers to take up HGV roles – and earn higher pay for doing so – the fact just dozens of overseas workers took up posts means it falls well short of recruiting help it hoped for.

And ministers already seem keen to make sure overseas workers help with the strain caused by a lack of HGV drivers.

They are suspending "cabotage" rules, which limit deliveries that can be made within the UK by foreign transport operators.

Logistic lines around the world have been stretched under the demand of economies that are reopening from coronavirus lockdowns.

It has led to fears about shortages in the run up to Christmas demand, combined with a perfect storm of soaring gas prices and worries about energy supplies as winter kicks in.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has called in foreign workers to sort out supply chain issues, which include a massive build-up of cargo in Felixstowe, right

Boris Johnson calls in foreign workers in desperate bid to save Christmas

Breaking
Around 43,000 people could have gotten a wrong negative PCR test

Covid tests at lab halted after potential 43,000 people get wrong PCR result

Mr Clinton is being treated in hospital

Ex president Bill Clinton taken to hospital after suffering infection

Troops told LBC about their efforts in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan

Troops tell LBC they did 'everything we could' to help bring Afghan people to the UK

PC Dwyer has been dismissed from West Yorkshire Police after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes

Police officer sacked after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes at charity tuck shop

Police chiefs are considering a direct entry route into the police for military intelligence personnel

Police could bring in military to help investigate organised crime gangs

The contactless limit is rising from £45 to £100

Contactless limit rises to £100 but experts insist risk of fraud remains 'low'

The Queen made the remarks after attending the ceremonial opening of the Sixth Senedd in Cardiff

'They talk but don't do': Queen hits out at leaders for 'irritating' climate inaction

Ministers say the move will make international travel easier and cheaper

Cheaper lateral flow tests to replace PCR swabs for tourists in half-term holiday boost

Banksy's Love Is In The Bin sold for over £18m

Partially shredded Banksy painting sells for £18,582,000

Kingston Town House has won a prestigious architecture award

Kingston University Town House wins top UK architecture prize

Hazrat Wali, 18, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being fatally attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham

Teenager arrested over fatal stabbing of Afghan refugee Hazrat Wali

Supermarkets have been accused of trying to cover up shortages on shelves

Supermarkets accused of 'disguising' poorly-stocked shelves amid supply shortage

Mr Allott said Sarah Everard should not have "submitted" to arrest by her killer Wayne Couzens

Police boss who said women need to be ‘streetwise’ in wake of Sarah Everard’s murder quits

Police are hunting two fake police officers who tried to gain access to a property

Police hunt fake cops with handcuffs & batons who demanded to search woman's home

Officers arrested the suspect after 30 minutes

Norway bow and arrow attack 'appears to be act of terror' as five killed

Latest News

See more Latest News

The campaign aims to reduce sexual crimes

'Don't Be that Guy': New police campaign tackles sex crimes

Insulate Britain plans to pause its activism

Eco protesters to suspend blocking roads after drivers fight back
The Night Tube will return on two lines from late November

London's Night Tube will return next month, Sadiq Khan confirms
Sajid Javid has criticised Sadiq Khan

'I can't understand it': Sajid Javid blasts Khan's London fireworks cancellation
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned of an industry shut down amid soaring gas prices

UK shutdown warning: Industry 'could stop' in winter cold snap as gas prices soar
The measures are to encourage GPs to move away from virtual appointments

Call the GP and demand to see them face-to-face: Shake-up to slash phone appointments
Police in Florida arrested the man on Tuesday

Man arrested after toddler found gun and shot mother dead during work Zoom call
Police officers cordon off the scene in Kongsberg

Five people killed after man goes on bow and arrow rampage in Norwegian town
Two more energy suppliers collapsed due to the rise in wholesale prices

Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis
The Mayor of London has been branded "the grinch" for cancelling London's NYE fireworks.

Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary savages 'pathetic and dangerous' road blocking eco mob
'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid
'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

The Shadow International Trade Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations
Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'
NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police