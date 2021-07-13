Dozens killed as fire sweeps through Covid ward in Iraq

13 July 2021, 07:24

It is the second fire in a Covid ward the country has seen this year
It is the second fire in a Covid ward the country has seen this year. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A fire has swept through a coronavirus ward in Iraq, killing at least 50 people and injuring dozens more, medical officials have said.

Although the Health Ministry has not provided an official account of the cause of the blaze at al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the southern city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province, officials said it was caused by an electrical short circuit.

However, another official in the province said it started when an oxygen cylinder exploded – which would make it the second hospital fire with this cause in the last three months.

Read more: Boris Johnson confirms July 19 reopening but warns things won't go straight back to normal

Read more: 'Devastating': WHO Covid official hits out after seeing Wembley's Euro 2020 crowd

The new Covid ward, which opened three months ago, contained 70 beds, two medical officials said.

Ammar al-Zamili, a spokesman for the Dhi Qar health department, told local media there were at least 63 patients in the ward when the fire began.

Officials said at least 50 people had died with severe burns and others were in a critical condition.

It is the second time a large fire has killed coronavirus patients in an Iraqi hospital this year.

At least 82 people died at Ibn al-Khateeb hospital in Baghdad in April when an oxygen tank exploded, sparking the blaze.

That incident brought to light widespread negligence and systemic mismanagement in Iraq's hospitals.

Read more: 'Irresponsible': Senior doctors condemn PM's 19 July lockdown easing

Read more: 'Don't stoke fire then pretend to be disgusted': Mings blasts Patel over racism response

Doctors have condemned lax safety rules, especially around oxygen cylinders.

Major General Khalid Bohan, head of Iraq's civil defence, said the building was constructed from flammable materials and prone to fire.

The Middle Eastern nation is in the midst of another severe Covid-19 wave, with daily rates peaking last week at 9,000 new cases.

Latest News

See more Latest News

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has stressed any relaxation of Covid rules to Level 0 requires "care and caution".

Nicola Sturgeon to confirm if Scottish Covid-19 restrictions will ease on 19 July
Steve Barclay told LBC the scenes at Wembley won't affect the World Cup bid

Wembley scenes won't get in way of 2030 World Cup bid, Cabinet minister tells LBC
Leading doctors have hit out at Boris Johnson for pressing ahead with the 19 July Freedom Day

'Irresponsible': Senior doctors condemn PM's 19 July lockdown easing
Tyrone Mings hit out at the home secretary over her response to racial abuse

'Don't stoke fire then pretend to be disgusted': Mings blasts Patel over racism response
Police have arrested two people after the stabbing

Two arrested after teenager is fatally stabbed in 'moped incident'
The UK has reexamined its participation in the slave trade

Jamaica 'to request UK pays billions' over slave trade past

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister says some businesses will use vaccine passports for 'comfort' of customers
The professor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sage member calls for government to explain benefits of mask wearing to public
'Let's support England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it.'

'Let's not just respect England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it'
Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks

Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch again

Is a national ID card the solution to social media abuse?

Will Guyatt explains how to solve the problem of anonymous online abuse

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London