Dozens of stranded motorists take refuge in a pub overnight after heavy snow pounds Sussex

12 December 2022, 10:07

The Bear Inn came to the rescue after dozens of motorists were stranded on the A22 in Sussex
The Bear Inn came to the rescue after dozens of motorists were stranded on the A22 in Sussex. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Stephen Rigley

About 40 people were forced to take refuge in a pub overnight after heavy snowfall forced people to abandon their cars on impassable roads.

The Bear Inn near Burwash in East Sussex threw open its doors to those stranded, providing hot drinks, log fires, and mattresses for children after the Troll of Trondheim dumped snow across southern England.

Dr Alexandra Loske, said: "Many sleeping on the floor tonight but we are all happy."

The curator at Brighton's Royal Pavilion, said dozens of people, including babies, children and elderly people, took shelter in the Bear Inn, and described the scene as "biblical".

She said: "It was a long night and quite scary but we made so many good friends and met so many lovely and kind people. We are safe and warm.
"It was absolutely amazing, log fires going, open arms, free food, free hot drinks, they put us all up."

Cars stranded on the A22
Cars stranded on the A22. Picture: Alamy

Read More: UK weather: Live snow travel updates as roads, rail and airports hit by chaos with 10cm more forecast

Read More: Snow chaos with drivers stuck all night on M25, trains and buses cancelled and schools shut - and there’s more on way

Britain was hit by Monday morning travel chaos and National Highways asked road users not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Drivers were stuck in long queues on motorways after a section of the M25 was closed for several hours, while passengers were left stranded at UK airports as flights were axed or delayed due to the adverse weather.

Trains and the London Underground were hit by delays and many schools were closed.

The warnings come as four children remain in a critical condition in hospital after falling through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull, West Midlands, on Sunday.


