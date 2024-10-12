P&O Ferries owner 'will attend' PM's investment summit despite Haigh's 'cowboy operator' comments

12 October 2024, 12:48 | Updated: 12 October 2024, 14:36

P&O Ferries owner 'will attend' PM's investment summit despite Haigh's 'cowboy operator' comments
P&O Ferries owner 'will attend' PM's investment summit despite Haigh's 'cowboy operator' comments. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

DP World, the parent company of P&O Ferries, will attend the Prime Minister's investment summit despite a row over the Transport Secretary calling the operator a 'cowboy'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour MP Louise Haigh labelling P&O Ferries a "cowboy operator" in recent days, leading to the company pausing its plans to invest £1bn in its UK operation.

Sir Keir Starmer has distanced himself from comments made by Ms Haigh but other Labour MPs have lined up to back the Transport Secretary.

Read More: EU leaders 'outraged' as Israel urged to stop shooting at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Read More: 'Not the view of the government': Starmer rebukes P&O 'cowboy operator' remarks as Labour MPs back Haigh

The comments from Haigh led DP World, the parent company of P&O Ferries, to initially flag that it could withdraw from the major investment summit following the remarks on Friday.

But the company has now confirmed it will attend the meet - though has not said whether it plans to go ahead with its investment plans.

P&O Ferries In The Port of Dover
DP World, the parent company of P&O Ferries, will attend the Prime Minister's investment summit despite a row over the Transport Secretary calling the operator a 'cowboy'. Picture: Getty

“I think we'll resolve that,” Starmer said following the comments on Saturday, adding: "that's not the view of the government.”

Starmer's stance put him at odds with an growing number of his MPs, as Labour's Liam Byrne stood up to back Haigh, labelling P&O Ferries' past treatment of workers "the kind of behaviour that we can't have in this country".

Mr Byrne, chairman of the House of Commons' Business and Trade Committee, said Lou Haigh was "absolutely right" to call out the behaviour of P&O, labelling its actions "completely unacceptable."

Haigh's criticism of P&O Ferries on Friday included calls to boycott the travel company - views that have reportedly now jeopardised a potential £1 billion investment in the UK.

When previously grilled by the commons committee, P&O chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite had previously admitted he could not live on what he paid his workers - comments that saw the firm face widespread criticism.

London, United Kingdom. 8 October, 2024. Louise Haigh MP, Secretary of State for Transport arrives for the Cabinet Meeting.
A Downing Street source said the comments did “not reflect the views of the government”. Picture: Alamy

Haigh’s comments were made during an interview where she criticised P&O Ferries for its controversial treatment of workers in 2022, when the company fired 800 British employees and replaced them with cheaper overseas staff.

It is a view Haigh has expressed before in opposition, however, it's the first time the MP has voiced the concerns publicly as secretary of state.

DP World, which planned to announce a £1 billion investment in its London Gateway container port at the summit, have now said it is "under review", creating a significant setback for the event.

The planned announcement was expected to focus on the expansion of the London Gateway container port, according to Sky.

Read more: Daughter who murdered parents and lived with bodies for four years jailed for life - with minimum of 36 years

Read more: More than 50 UK-linked firms investigated for suspected breaches of Russian oil sanctions

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer chairs the first Council of Nations and Regions, at Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday Oct. 11, 2024. (Andy Buchanan/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer chairs the first Council of Nations and Regions, at Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday Oct. 11, 2024. (Andy Buchanan/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

The timing is awkward for the Labour government, as the summit was intended to highlight the UK as an attractive destination for foreign investment.

In an effort to contain the fallout, Downing Street distanced itself from Haigh's comments, with a source clarifying that her views did not represent the government's official position.

This incident underscores the tensions between political criticism and business interests, especially in cases like P&O Ferries, which have faced public outrage over controversial business practices.

DP World's withdrawal is seen as a significant setback to Labour’s efforts to promote the UK as a hub for foreign investment.

BRITAIN-HARBOUR-SHIPPING
This sudden withdrawal is a significant blow to the government’s efforts to project confidence and stability to international investors. Picture: Getty

Speaking alongside Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner on Wednesday, Haigh announced new measures aimed at protecting seafarers from exploitative practices, specifically targeting companies like P&O Ferries.

During the interview with ITV News, she referred to P&O Ferries as a “rogue operator,” pointing to the company’s 2022 scandal where 800 British workers were abruptly fired and replaced with cheaper overseas agency workers.

Haigh explained that tough legislation is being introduced in parliament to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We’re cracking down on the way they treated employees, and we want them to meet the standards of other operators in British waters,” she said.

Highlighting the broader aim of the legislation, Haigh added: “Make no mistake, this is good for workers and good for business.

"Cowboy operators like P&O Ferries will no longer be able to act with impunity, undercutting responsible employers in the process.”

While Haigh's comments were likely approved by No 10, they had unintended consequences, derailing the upcoming investment summit.

NATO Sec-Gen And Ukrainian President Zelensky Visit Downing Street
The timing of DP World's pullout complicates Labour’s narrative of growth and investment. Picture: Getty

The summit was designed as a key event for the Labour government, aimed at showcasing the UK’s openness to foreign business and breaking away from the negative rhetoric that has dominated the early days of Starmer’s administration.

The announcement of a £1 billion investment in the expansion of the London Gateway port, led by DP World, was expected to be a centerpiece of the summit.

However, in response to Haigh's remarks, DP World, which owns P&O Ferries, abruptly cancelled its plans to participate in the event.

The Dubai-based logistics giant, which had been expected to send three senior executives to the summit, will now no longer attend.

This sudden withdrawal is seen as a significant blow to the government’s efforts to project confidence and stability to international investors.

'Not a good look'

A senior source commented on the fallout, saying: “You can either see this as a major own goal by the government or the Emiratis being heavy-handed.

"Of course, there’s an element of both, but it’s not a good look for the government.”

The timing of DP World's pullout complicates Labour’s narrative, as the summit was intended to demonstrate that the UK remains an attractive destination for foreign investment and to counter the early criticism surrounding Starmer’s first 100 days in office.

The situation highlights the delicate balancing act between promoting responsible business practices and maintaining strong relationships with international investors.

While Haigh’s comments were aimed at holding companies accountable for exploitative labor practices, they have inadvertently strained relations with one of the UK’s key foreign investors at a time when the Labour government is eager to project economic stability and growth.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan Markle's ex-bodyguard reveals what 'big hearted' Duchess is really like

Jack Revill aka Jackmaster performs at Bulmers Forbidden Fruit festival

Tributes pour in as Scottish DJ Jack Revill AKA Jackmaster dies aged 38

P&O Ferries owner 'will attend' PM's investment summit despite Haigh's 'cowboy operator' comments

P&O Ferries owner's £1bn investment 'will go ahead' in lead up to PM's investment summit despite Haigh row

Keir Starmer has led tributes to Alex Salmond

'A lasting legacy': Sir Keir Starmer leads tributes to 'monumental' Alex Salmond

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond

Former Scottish First Minister and 'political titan' Alex Salmond dies aged 69

British Airways plane landing Airbus A319 Wide Side View

BA cancels 'hundreds' of flights due to shortage of engine parts

EU leaders 'outraged' at Israel as nation urged to stop shooting at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

UN reports fifth peacekeeper wounded in Lebanon as EU leaders condemn 'deliberate targeting' of UNIFIL soldiers

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala

Kamala Harris has 'physical and mental resiliency' to be president, says doctor

King Arthur 'may have been LGBT' because he once wore women's clothing, Welsh council claims

King Arthur 'may have been LGBT' because he once wore women's clothing, Welsh council claims

MSC Virtuosa Cruise ship docked at Bruges, Belgium

Woman 'dead after going overboard' on Channel Islands cruise on Saturday night

Brits will have their last chance to see a comet tonight - before the dazzling space object fades into darkness for 80,000 years.

Stargazers prepare for 'once in a lifetime' comet that will not return to UK skies for 80,000 years

pregnant woman holds an ultrasound photo of her baby, smiling as she gazes at the image. The ultrasound shows a clear picture of the developing baby,

UK's fertility rate falling faster than any other G7 nation - with austerity a 'principal factor'

Exclusive
'He’s deluded': Couple who sued police for racial profiling call for retired officers to be held accountable

'He’s deluded': Couple who sued police for racial profiling call for retired officers to be held accountable

A chilling 'underwater boom' could be the last trace of the doomed MH370 flight which vanished from flight radar screens a decade ago and was never seen again.

Mysterious 'underwater boom' could finally reveal fate of flight MH370 after vanishing 10 years ago in Indian Ocean

'Not the view of the government': Starmer rebukes P&O 'cowboy operator' as Labour MPs line-up to back Haigh

'Not the view of the government': Starmer rebukes P&O 'cowboy operator' remarks as Labour MPs back Haigh

R. Kelly's daughter Buku Abi accuses singer of sexually abusing her as a child

R. Kelly's daughter Buku Abi accuses singer of sexually abusing her as a child

Latest News

See more Latest News

EU leaders 'outraged' at Israel as nation urged to stop shooting at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

EU leaders 'outraged' as Israel urged to stop shooting at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Christopher Columbus' remains 'absolutely confirmed' using DNA evidence solving 500 year mystery

500-year-old mystery solved as Christopher Columbus' remains 'absolutely confirmed' using new DNA evidence
London, UK. 21st Sep, 2024 - Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League - Selhurst Park. Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag with Assistant Managers Ruud van Credit: Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Manchester United's dressing room 'bugged' in bizarre security breach ahead of Aston Villa clash
A row has broken out over whether Celine Dion's Olympic opening ceremony performance was pre-recorded or not.

Celine Dion accused of 'faking' Olympics performance with 'pre-recorded track' as fans rally around star
Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

Just Stop Oil protesters glued themselves to Museum wall and then threw tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous iconic 1888-9 art work 'Sunflowers'

'These attacks have to stop': National Museum directors call for end to protests as visitors 'no longer feel safe'
P

PM's investment summit in chaos as port giant pulls £1bn announcement after minister brands P&O 'cowboy operator'
Meghan Markle has 'talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world'.

Meghan Markle 'spoke about being one of the most bullied people in the world' when meeting teens in California
Virginia McCullough has been jailed for life for the murder of both her parents

Bodies of couple murdered by daughter and hidden in house for four years only discovered after GP raised concerns
Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales laughs during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate meets families of Southport stabbing victims in first engagement since cancer treatment
King Charles will not attend COP29

King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit