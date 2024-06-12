'I was just 50m from him most days': Local volunteer's sorrow after leading four-day search for Dr Michael Mosley

Dr Michael Mosley's body was found after an extensive search. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A local couple who helped lead the search for Dr Michael Mosley on a small Greek island has spoken of their sadness at finding him dead.

Jannis and Sophia Volas, a plasterer and baker, were the lead volunteers in the hunt for Dr Mosley, who went missing while on holiday on Symi last week.

Dr Mosley, a well-known TV doctor, was eventually found dead on Sunday, four days after he was last seen alive.

Mr and Mrs Volas had searched relentlessly for him for days, alongside many other volunteers and emergency service workers, through extreme heat and dangerous conditions.

Dr Mosley's wife, Dr Clare Bailey, thanked the volunteers for their tireless efforts after he was eventually found.

Dr Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy

Explaining his determination, Mr Volas said: "I wanted to bring him back alive."

Dr Mosley was found close to the Agia Marina resort, only a short distance from safety. He had taken a wrong turn on Wednesday, on the journey from the beach where he had spent the morning with his wife Dr Clare Bailey.

She raised the alarm that evening, sparking the hunt for her husband - but despite the large search team and Dr Mosley's proximity to the resort, it was days before he was found.

Mr Volas said: “It is a very sad day; we always hoped we’d find him alive," he told the Independent. "I was just 50 metres from that spot most days."

Members of the search team for Dr Mosley in Symi. Picture: Alamy

An autopsy found that Dr Mosley died of natural causes two and a half hours after leaving for the walk.

Dr Bailey said after her husband was found: "I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together.

"We loved each other very much and were so happy together.

"I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

"My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

Dr Michael Mosley and his wife Clare. Picture: Alamy

"We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

"Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.

"We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

"I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.

"Thank you all."