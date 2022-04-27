Dr Strange actress and husband accused of 'repeatedly having sex with 13-year-old girl'

Zara Phythian and husband Victor Marke deny 14 charges of sexual activity with a child. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

A Hollywood actress and her husband have been accused of numerous sexual offences including repeatedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Zara Phythian who appeared in the Marvel film Doctor Strange, and her husband Victor Marke allegedly carried out the sexual offences between 2005 and 2008 on a girl aged between 13 and 15, before the couple were married.

The girl who is now an adult, alleges that the couple filmed the abuse in an attempt to recreate pornographic scenes.

Phythian whose legal name is now Zara Marke and her husband, deny 14 charges of sexual activity with a child.

The court was told Phythian had asked the teen to play a game of 'dare' after plying her with alcohol and then went on to give her husband oral sex.

The young girl was encouraged to copy the actress and then Marke allegedly had sex with both Phythian and the girl.

The abuse spanned over a two year period and the woman claimed Mr Marke threatened to smash her kneecaps if she disclosed the abuse.

The female told the court: "He just said nobody would believe me if I told them anyway.

"They always had a power over me."

The child felt like she was being "coached" by the actress, who played Zealot in Doctor Strange, to get better at the sexual activity.

Mr Marke is also accused of four additional charges of indecently assaulting a child, which are in relation to another woman who complained to police.

She was aged 15 when she was allegedly abused by Mr Marke, between 2002 and 2003.

The trial continues.