Dragatha Christie! Rebekah Vardy shares first picture of her plastic air boot following horse riding accident

Rebekah Vardy shares a picture of her injured foot after horse riding accident. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

Rebekah Vardy has shared a snap of herself sporting a plastic air boot after an accident on her horse saw her dragged along the ground by her stirrup.

The WAG, 41, is said to have broken her left heel after being thrown from her horse and dragged after her left foot got caught.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a mirror selfie of herself with her leg strapped up in a plastic air boot and walking on crutches after the horror accident.

Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Alamy

Alongside the photo, taken in her gym after her return home from hospital, Rebekah wrote: "Happy Days, time to glam the boot up."

It comes more than a year after Coleen Rooney was seen sporting a similar plastic walker boot during the Wagatha Christie trial last year.

On Friday, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie had to be taken to the accident and emergency department in Leicestershire on Friday, it has been reported.

A source told The Sun: "Her foot got caught in the stirrup and she was dragged along the ground while it was spinning in circles.

"Becky was taken to hospital and after X-rays was told she’d broken the heel on her left foot. Other bones in the foot are fractured too and she’s got a bit of ligament damage.

"Becky is a confident rider but this accident left her pretty badly shaken."

Rebekah apparently saw the funny side in her ending up in the same boot Coleen Rooney wore during their famous Wagatha Christie libel trial.

The accident happened shortly after Rebekah returned from a holiday with children.

Coleen, 37, underwent a two-year investigation in a bid to find out who was leaking details of her life to The Sun newspaper. She has recently opened up about her side of this story in her new Disney+ docuseries, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.



