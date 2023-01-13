Moment Russian bombers 'threaten' Big Lizzie near the Suez Canal captured on film

Dramatic footage shows the moment three Russian fighter bombers 'buzzed' Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth as it sailed towards the Suez Canal in 2021, as the carrier warned the warplanes to "turn away immediately". Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Dramatic footage shows the moment three Russian fighter bombers 'buzzed' Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth as it sailed towards the Suez Canal, as the carrier warned the warplanes to "turn away immediately".

The SU-24 fighter-bombers were captured on camera charging towards the aircraft carrier, during the prized naval flagship's first operational mission.

The 2021 footage of the encounter was revealed today ahead of the release of six-part BBC documentary series The Warship: Tour of Duty, which follows the ship's gruelling 20,000-mile round trip to the South China sea as part of a taskforce of frigates, destroyers and supply ships.

In the clip, the three Russian aircraft can be seen approaching the vast £3.2bn vessel - with 1,600 men and women onboard - in a move that an officer warned appeared to be threatening.

'I've got three Russian jets at six miles,' says one naval officer.

A crew member confirms visual of the planes as they fly close to the ship.

A naval officer warns over the radio: 'This is a coalition warship. Your actions appear to be threatening. Turn away immediately or I may take action against you,'

As the jets approach, officers are shown scrambling into action.

In the command room, another officer says: 'Warnings have been read following hail from Queen Elizabeth, no response to the warnings this time, aircraft continuing to close.'

The Russian fighters are then seen flying past the warship before moving away.

The encounter with Russia's forces was one of several faced by the ships crew, it's reported.

British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Oslo, Norway, on November 21, 2022, after military exercises in the North Atlantic. Picture: Getty

A Royal Navy spokesperson added: "HMS Queen Elizabeth and her multinational taskforce were routinely approached by maritime and airborne forces throughout the successful Carrier Strike Group deployment in 2021.

"As ever, robust measures were in place to protect the group, including an Astute Class submarine, and where necessary and appropriate, routine challenges were issued.'