Dramatic footage shows officers rescuing kidnapped 6-year-old girl

9 July 2021, 09:46

By Will Taylor

Dramatic footage shows the moment a kidnapped six-year-old girl is rescued by US police officers.

She was found 30 minutes after being taken on Friday by a suspect who had no relation to or custody of the girl, CNN reports.

A citation from police in Louisville, Kentucky given to the news broadcaster said the suspect told officers he was trying to console the girl who was crying in the front of his car before realising what he was doing was wrong.

Bystanders called 911 and an air unit was sent out, along with the officers in the footage.

Sgt Joe Keeling reportedly arrived first at the scene to detain the suspect while clips from a body-worn camera on Officer Jason Burba show him arrive later at the scene in a residential neighbourhood.

An officer found the girl in the front seat of a car
An officer found the girl in the front seat of a car. Picture: Louisville Metro Police Dept
An officer is seen approaching a red car with his sidearm raised
An officer is seen approaching a red car with his sidearm raised. Picture: Louisville Metro Police Dept

Mr Burba raises his sidearm at a red car when he is told someone is inside, and he moves in before opening the passenger door.

He then finds the girl inside the vehicle and tells her "it's ok" before picking her up and carrying her out.

Clearly in distress, the girl cries for her father as the officer takes her away from the vehicle.

CNN reports the suspect, Robby Wildt, was charged with kidnapping a minor and pleaded not guilty.

