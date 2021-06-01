Dramatic moment lifeguards rescue girl adrift at sea in dinghy off coast of Wales

1 June 2021, 15:27 | Updated: 1 June 2021, 15:28

By Daisy Stephens

A lifeboat crew from Rhyl in Wales rescued a young girl who drifted out to sea on an inflatable dinghy.

The inshore RNLI lifeboat crew from Rhyl launched at 1.22pm and 1.47pm on Bank Holiday Monday after offshore wind and high tides caused two similar incidents with inflatables.

However, it was then confirmed that a young child was still aboard the second inflatable.

The child’s family had kept a safety line to the shore, but it became detached and the inflatable dinghy drifted out to sea.

The crew was on the scene in minutes, by which point the tearful child had drifted several hundred metres away from the beach.

She was rescued from the inflatable, all caught on the crew’s head cameras, and reunited with her family half an hour later.

