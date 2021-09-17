Dramatic video shows machete-wielding robbers arrested after high-speed car chase

17 September 2021, 19:43

Video captured by Kent Police showed the moment the robbers were arrested
Video captured by Kent Police showed the moment the robbers were arrested. Picture: Kent Police

By Daisy Stephens

Police have released dramatic footage of a gang of robbers, who used a machete to threaten their victim, being arrested on the A2 in Kent.

Two of the three members of the gang were pursued by police after livestreaming their attempt to escape.

A Kent Police spokesman said: "Effiong Nsa and Salah Ibrahim robbed a man in Dartford before getaway driver Shamil Ibrahim drove them away from the scene, leading officers on a high-speed chase.

"During the pursuit, Salah Ibrahim shared a live video of the group being followed by several police vehicles before specially trained officers brought them to a controlled stop on the A2.

"Co-offender Sunny Reeve was arrested elsewhere in Dartford on the same afternoon."

The spokesman said Nsa threatened the victim with a machete and ordered him to "give me everything you got", leading him to hand over £20.

Passers-by witnessed the incident as well as Nsa threatening a friend of the victim, and alerted police while the defendants drove off in a silver BMW 316.

The police spokesman said: "Officers located the BMW close to the location of the offence. It was being driven by Shamil Ibrahim, with the other three passengers inside, and failed to stop when it was requested to do so.

"A pursuit then took place, during which the vehicle was driven at excessive speed across Dartford, Swanscombe and Northfleet.

"It was also observed travelling through red lights, driving towards oncoming vehicles, and heading the wrong way around a roundabout.

"As the chase was ongoing, Salah Ibrahim livestreamed the offending on a social media account belonging to him.

"Despite their dangerous efforts to evade capture, specially trained officers were able to bring the getaway car to a controlled stop on the A2 coastbound.

"Effiong Nsa and both Ibrahims were then pulled from the car, with Reeve detained on the same afternoon elsewhere in Dartford."

Read more: Half-term holidays back on as PCR tests scrapped and traffic light system dropped

Read more: Heavy showers set to batter London with risk of flash floods this weekend

The three were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted robbery and other offences in relation to the incident in Dartford, Kent, on January 15.

Detective Constable Kelly-Ann Tindall said: 'Countless members of the public were endangered during the pursuit and our officers did an outstanding job to safely bring them to a controlled stop."

Nsa committed the robbery while he was on bail charged with a previous robbery, along with co-defendant James Adodo, at Bluewater Shopping Centre on August 29 2020.

Nsa, 19, of Gouge Avenue, Gravesend, admitted two counts of robbery, attempted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

Reeve, 23, of Knights Manor Way, Dartford, admitted one count of robbery, and was sentenced to two years and four months.

Salah Ibrahim, 20, of Virginia Walk, Gravesend, admitted robbery and was sentenced to two years and eight months.

Shamil Ibrahim, 21, also of Virginia Walk, admitted dangerous driving and was sentenced to four months, suspended for a year.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 18 months.

Adodo, 21, of Bell Close, Greenhithe, admitted the Bluewater robbery and was sentenced to nine months.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Private Spaceflight Explainer

Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX’s first private crew
An Insulate Britain member spoke to LBC about the M25 disruption

Insulate Britain: 'People who are angry at M25 disruption should look at the bigger picture'
Here's how the travel rules changes affect holidaymakers

New travel rules explained: How changes to testing and red list affect your holiday plans
Joe Biden delivers remarks to the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate

Biden and world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
Experts say the planet has already warmed by 1.1C since pre-industrial times

UN: More pledges needed to avoid ‘catastrophic’ climate path

The latest changes to the travel rules have been announced.

Half-term holidays back on as PCR tests scrapped and traffic light system dropped

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Nick Ferrari challenges Insulate Britain's Liam Norton

'Everyone is aware of the crisis': Nick Ferrari clashes with an Insulate Britain supporter
Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision

Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision
Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction
Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'strategic' to focus on China

Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London