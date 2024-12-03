Drink-driver jailed for killing bride on wedding day as husband reveals her heartbreaking final words

By Will Conroy

A woman has pleaded guilty to drink-driving charges after killing a newlywed bride on her wedding night.

Jamie Lee Komoroski was sentenced to 25 years in prison over the crash in South Carolina last year that killed Samantha Miller while she was still wearing her wedding dress.

Ms Miller’s husband Aric Hutchinson suffered a brain injury and numerous broken bones when Komoroski smashed into the golf cart the couple had been riding in after their beach ceremony.

Mr Hutchinson was among three others who were hurt, along with two of his family members who were also in the vehicle.

He wept as he told the court his new wife had "wanted the night to never end", Associated Press reported.

He said he has no memory of the incident itself but was able to recount his final conversation with his wife.

"On the golf cart, she told me she didn’t want the night to end and I kissed her on the forehead and then the next thing I remember is waking up in the hospital," Mr Hutchinson said.

Samantha Miller's mother Lisa and sister Mandi Jenkins. Picture: Alamy

The collision occurred in the city of Folly Beach in April 2023 as the newlyweds were being taken back to their accommodation.

Komoroski was accused by prosecutors of drinking at several bars and then driving at 65mph (104km/h) in a 25 mph zone.

Her car hit the golf cart carrying the couple, driven by Mr Hutchinson's brother-in-law.

A blood test showed that she was three times over the drinking limit, according to a report released by state officials after the crash.

She had earlier refused to provide officers with breath samples, a police incident report said.

At Charleston County Courthouse on Monday, Komoroski admitted charges including felony DUI resulting in death. She received multiple sentences that will run at the same time.

Jamie Lee Komoroski was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Picture: Alamy

After the sentencing, Mr Hutchinson said he felt "the punishment fit the crime", according to CBS News affiliate WCSC.

"I do think she’s sorry," Mr Hutchinson said. "However, that doesn’t change the fact that Sam’s not here, my wife’s not here, the family we planned, all of our injuries. So that’ll take some time for sure."

Mr Hutchinson spoke of attending doctors and therapists due to his physical and mental damage.

He said: "I wish I had died that night. I wish I had seen it coming. I'd have jumped off the golf cart so you would only have run me over."

Mr Hutchinson won $863,000 (£680,000) in legal settlements from three bars that served Komoroski, her insurance firm and the company she rented her car from.

Addressing the court before being sentenced, Komoroski spoke of her regret and said she took full responsibility.

She said she was "devastated, deeply ashamed and sorry" for what she did, adding: "I wish I could go back and undo this terrible tragedy. But I cannot.

"I will live the rest of my life with intense regret for what happened that night."

She said all her work will be dedicated to Ms Miller's memory.

She said: "I pray God stands by the side of my victims and their families and loved ones for the rest of their lives."

Before the sentencing, Ms Miller's father told Komoroski: "The rest of my life I'm going to hate you and when I arrive in hell and you come there, I will open the door for you.

"You have ruined so many people's lives."