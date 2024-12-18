Moment teen driver inhales laughing gas behind the wheel as he is jailed for nine years for killing three friends in crash

By Lilly Croucher

A 19-year-old has been jailed for causing the death of three teenagers after inhaling nitrous oxide and driving over 100mph.

Thomas Johnson pleaded guilty to driving at dangerously high speeds while under the influence of nitrous oxide.

He was jailed for nine years and four months as well as being disqualified from driving for 11 years and 11 weeks.

The 19-year-old was driving a BMW 3 series when he crashed into a tree and roadside furniture, killing three passengers on the A415 in June last year.

Footage taken by the passengers inside the vehicle showed a balloon, typically used to inhale nitrous oxide gas, "in the mouth of the defendant", a court heard.

Elliot Pullen, 17, Ethan Goddard, 18 and Daniel Hancock, 18, were killed in the crash.

Daniel Hancock, 18, Ethan Goddard, 18 and Elliot Pullen, 17, died in the crash last year. Picture: Thames Valley Police

At Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday, the judge said Johnson's actions were "all for teenage thrills" and as a result "your three passengers will never see beyond their teenage years and you move out of yours significantly and permanently disabled".

Prosecutor Neil Moore showed several short videos to the court.

"It's quite clear on the evidence that the defendant had been taking nitrous oxide from the canister with the assistance of a balloon to inhale it for some considerable time before the collision," Mr Moore said.

A canister of nitrous oxide was found in the driver's footwell with a further eight found in the boot of the car.

Nitrous Oxide canister were found in the car driven by Johnson. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Mr Moore told the court that effects of the gas include "disorientation" and "general impairment".

An expert who provided evidence said "taking the drug is not compatible with driving a car safely and the concurrent use while driving is very dangerous due to the rapid onset of the effects".

The force of the collision "ripped the roof off" the car and all three victims suffered "unsurvivable injuries".

They were pronounced dead at the scene, the court heard.

An investigation found the car had been travelling up to 87mph along the road where the speed limit was 30mph.

No mechanical defects, road or weather conditions contributed to the accident, the prosecution said.

Data from a location sharing and safety app from Mr Goddard's phone showed the car was travelling at over 100mph shortly before Johnson lost control of the car.

Johnson, from Shrivenham, near Swindon, spoke only to confirm his identity and to enter his guilty plea on all three counts in front of members of the victims' families.

The damage to Thomas johnson's vehicle after the collision. Picture: Thames Valley Police

After the sentencing, Crown Prosecution Service lawyer Bill Khindey said: "Thomas Johnson's disregard for the safety of others that night was clear.

"His dangerous driving had devastating consequences - tragically cutting short the lives of three young men.

"This is a responsibility he must reflect on as he serves his time in prison.

"We recognise that no sentence can alleviate the pain suffered by the families of Elliot, Ethan and Daniel, and our thoughts remain with them."

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Tony Jenkins, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was without a doubt one of the most catastrophic and tragic collisions I have ever investigated.

“The speeds at which Johnson was driving were staggering, particularly given the road he was driving on.

“Our case was that Johnson had been using nitrous oxide during the evening, and it is apparent from the evidence, that if he was doing this just prior to the collision, as our evidence suggests, he would have been significantly and severely impaired, similar to the impairment you would have if under the influence of alcohol.

“However, there was no evidence that Johnson was intoxicated by any other substance.

“Ethan, Elliot and Daniel stood no chance. They were simply enjoying a night out, and their lives were needlessly and tragically cut short by Johnson’s actions.

“Johnson alone was responsible for these tragic deaths. He will have to live with the consequences of his decisions that night for the rest of his life.“He did not set out that night to harm anyone, that was never our case. But his decisions did directly and tragically result in the deaths of Ethan, Elliot and Daniel.

“I want to pay tribute to everybody who have been most impacted by this tragic case. No sentence passed down by the courts will ever serve as solace for those who have lost cherished loved ones.

“But over the course of this investigation, it has been truly humbling to witness the dignity, courage and patience shown by the families of Ethan, Elliot and Daniel.

“This incident should never have happened. It was wholly preventable.“The case shows the very real dangers of driving at speed and driving while impaired.

“The number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads is too high, and we are committed at raising awareness of the risks of speeding and driving while impaired, which are two of the ‘Fatal Four’.

“To the families of Ethan, Elliot and Daniel, I want to thank you for putting your trust in my investigation team. I know how hard this has been for you all, and I hope that you can move on with your lives as best as you can, with the cherished memories you have of your children.”