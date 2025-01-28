Driver, 48, arrested after fatal Wimbledon prep school crash

A Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The driver of a 4x4 which crashed into a school in Wimbledon has been re-arrested.

The 48-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

It is the second time she has been arrested for the offence, the first time being at the scene of the collision on July 6, 2023.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau – both eight years old – died when a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at the Study Prep School.

An internal review was launched last year after "concerns" were raised by the victims' families.

The families said they remained "unconvinced" that the investigation was conducted thoroughly after it was announced in June that the driver had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel and would not face criminal charges.

Nuria Sajjad, 8, was killed in the crash. Picture: Alamy

In October, the investigation was moved to the Specialist Crime Command, under Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford.

Detective Superintendent Basford said: "I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to any witnesses or individuals with information who are yet to speak to police to please come forward.

"Were you attending the local golf course or driving in or around the area of the Study Prep School in Wimbledon at the time of the collision? Did you see the vehicle – a distinctive gold Land Rover Defender – in the lead up to the collision?

Selena Lau was named as a victim. Picture: Handout

"We believe there were people in the local area who have not been spoken to by police and remain unidentified. I would ask those individuals to please contact us.

"Our main priority is to ensure the lines of enquiry identified by the review are progressed. This is a live investigation and in order to maintain its integrity I can’t go into further detail at this stage. I would urge people to avoid speculation."

Anyone with information can contact the major incident room on 0207 175 0793, call 101 quoting CAD 6528/27Jan, or message @MetCC on X providing the CAD reference.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.