Driver bailed after SUV ploughed into Wimbledon primary school tea party and two 8-year-old girls killed

30 January 2025, 20:51

Selena Lau (L) and Nuria Sajjad (R), both eight, died in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, in July 2023 while celebrating the last day of the summer term.
Selena Lau (L) and Nuria Sajjad (R), both eight, died in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, in July 2023 while celebrating the last day of the summer term. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The driver of a 4x4 Range Rover which crashed into a tea party at a school in Wimbledon has been bailed following her re-arrest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 48-year-old previously named as Claire Freemantle has been let go on bail after she was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

It was the second time she had been arrested for the offence, the first time being at the scene of the collision on July 6, 2023.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau – both eight years old – died when a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at the Study Prep School.

The girls died while at a tea party to celebrate the end of the summer term.

Read more: 'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’

A Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School
A Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School. Picture: Alamy

In June last year, the Metropolitan Police said she had suffered an epileptic seizure and would face no criminal charges.

But the girls' families said they were unconvinced the investigation had been carried out thoroughly and in October, the force said it would reopen its inquiry.

On Tuesday, the families of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau released a statement welcoming the reopening of the investigation.

They said: "We welcomed the reopening of the investigation in October 2024 by the Metropolitan police into the death of our beautiful girls and the harm caused to those injured and who witnessed the tragedy on that sunny July day.

Read more: Driver of SUV involved in Wimbledon primary school crash that killed two girls arrested

Driver of SUV involved in Wimbledon primary school crash that killed two girls arrested

"It is important that this investigation runs its course unhindered and that each step taken is done so in the pursuit of truth and the full facts.

"As the investigation continues, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Read more: Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges

Nuria Sajjad, 8, was killed in the crash
Nuria Sajjad, 8, was killed in the crash. Picture: Alamy

In October, the investigation was moved to the Specialist Crime Command, under Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford.

Detective Superintendent Basford said: "I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to any witnesses or individuals with information who are yet to speak to police to please come forward.

"Were you attending the local golf course or driving in or around the area of the Study Prep School in Wimbledon at the time of the collision? Did you see the vehicle – a distinctive gold Land Rover Defender – in the lead up to the collision?

Selena Lau was named as the victim.
Selena Lau was named as a victim. Picture: Handout

"We believe there were people in the local area who have not been spoken to by police and remain unidentified. I would ask those individuals to please contact us.

"Our main priority is to ensure the lines of enquiry identified by the review are progressed. This is a live investigation and in order to maintain its integrity I can’t go into further detail at this stage. I would urge people to avoid speculation."

Anyone with information can contact the major incident room on 0207 175 0793, call 101 quoting CAD 6528/27Jan, or message @MetCC on X providing the CAD reference.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden suffers 'four to five blackouts a day' as she shares worrying health update

The recovery operation is focused on the Potomac River

Donald Trump pins blame for Washington plane crash that killed 67 people on diversity hires

Marianne Faithfull.

Beloved pop singer and actress Marianne Faithfull dies aged 78

Exclusive
Geoffrey Hinton

'Godfather of AI' warns 'alien superintelligence' could replace humans - and no one knows how to make it safe

Lincolnshire Police

Police force to cut 200 officers amid 14 million budget shortfall

Watts and Samson

Murderer who was out on licence when he killed woman in Croydon handed life sentence

Connor Slade was found dead at a primary school in Wales.

Pictured: 13-year-old boy found dead at primary school named as tributes pour in

Jorja Watt

Newly-qualified teacher died after 'trauma' of being stripped and left naked in a police cell, inquest hears

Douae and Houda have been reported missing.

Two teenage girls on student exchange from Morocco reported missing in London

Princess Kate visits Tŷ Hafan.

Kate shares smiles with patients as she follows Diana's footsteps to become patron of Welsh children's hospice

uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

EuroMillions players urged to check tickets after lucky UK player wins £83m jackpot - but is yet to claim prize

WORLD SKATE SHISHKOY

Heartbreaking last words of world champion figure skaters to son before fatal plane crash revealed

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's family 'still not paid funds to foundation' after scathing report - but 'demanded his name be removed'

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

‘No survivors’: All 64 people including top figure skaters believed dead after flight hits helicopter in Washington

John Prescott's funeral

Farewell to a Labour giant: past and present leaders come together for John Prescott's funeral

John Perumbalath has denied the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against him.

Bishop of Liverpool quits after sexual assault and harassment allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

BBC has apologised following report into Russell Brand conduct

BBC apologises to staff as damning review into Russell Brand's conduct is released

Border Force to be given 'counter terrorism' powers

Border Force to be given 'counter-terrorism' powers in crackdown on small boats

The American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter

Chilling air traffic control audio captures moment American Airlines flight collides with helicopter
Hamas militants escort Israeli hostages Arbel Yehud (C), Gadi Moses (R) and a Thai national (back) to hand them over to a Red Cross team in Khan Yunis

Eight hostages, including two Israelis and five Thai nationals, released by Hamas

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostage Agam Berger before releasing her to a Red Cross team in Jabalia

Israeli soldier Agam Berger freed by Hamas as more hostages and Thai captives set to be released
Campaigners against the Rosebank oil field, pictured outside the Commons, have welcomed today's decision.

North Sea oil and gas licences quashed as judge brands them 'unlawful'

Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

World champion skaters and members of US team were on American Airlines plane that crashed into Potomac River
Royal Mail is to be allowed to ditch second class deliveries

Royal Mail set to ditch second class Saturday deliveries

Heathrow expansion will be completed in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Heathrow expansion can be achieved in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Hamaad Raza

Heartbreaking final message man received from wife minutes before doomed American Airlines plane plummeted into river

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News