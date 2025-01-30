Driver bailed after SUV ploughed into Wimbledon primary school tea party and two 8-year-old girls killed

Selena Lau (L) and Nuria Sajjad (R), both eight, died in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, in July 2023 while celebrating the last day of the summer term. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The driver of a 4x4 Range Rover which crashed into a tea party at a school in Wimbledon has been bailed following her re-arrest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 48-year-old previously named as Claire Freemantle has been let go on bail after she was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

It was the second time she had been arrested for the offence, the first time being at the scene of the collision on July 6, 2023.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau – both eight years old – died when a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at the Study Prep School.

The girls died while at a tea party to celebrate the end of the summer term.

Read more: 'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’

A Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School. Picture: Alamy

In June last year, the Metropolitan Police said she had suffered an epileptic seizure and would face no criminal charges.

But the girls' families said they were unconvinced the investigation had been carried out thoroughly and in October, the force said it would reopen its inquiry.

On Tuesday, the families of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau released a statement welcoming the reopening of the investigation.

They said: "We welcomed the reopening of the investigation in October 2024 by the Metropolitan police into the death of our beautiful girls and the harm caused to those injured and who witnessed the tragedy on that sunny July day.

Read more: Driver of SUV involved in Wimbledon primary school crash that killed two girls arrested

Driver of SUV involved in Wimbledon primary school crash that killed two girls arrested

"It is important that this investigation runs its course unhindered and that each step taken is done so in the pursuit of truth and the full facts.

"As the investigation continues, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Read more: Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges

Nuria Sajjad, 8, was killed in the crash. Picture: Alamy

In October, the investigation was moved to the Specialist Crime Command, under Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford.

Detective Superintendent Basford said: "I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to any witnesses or individuals with information who are yet to speak to police to please come forward.

"Were you attending the local golf course or driving in or around the area of the Study Prep School in Wimbledon at the time of the collision? Did you see the vehicle – a distinctive gold Land Rover Defender – in the lead up to the collision?

Selena Lau was named as a victim. Picture: Handout

"We believe there were people in the local area who have not been spoken to by police and remain unidentified. I would ask those individuals to please contact us.

"Our main priority is to ensure the lines of enquiry identified by the review are progressed. This is a live investigation and in order to maintain its integrity I can’t go into further detail at this stage. I would urge people to avoid speculation."

Anyone with information can contact the major incident room on 0207 175 0793, call 101 quoting CAD 6528/27Jan, or message @MetCC on X providing the CAD reference.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.