Dangerous driver disqualified after ‘performing doughnuts in BMW while person was on roof’

Footage released by Wiltshire Police showed a man doing doughnuts at a car meet. Picture: Wiltshire Police

By Chris Samuel

Wilshire Police has released drone footage of a man doing doughnuts with his car – while a person was on the roof of the vehicle.

Callum Ritchings brought his BMW to a car meet at an industrial estate in Swindon on April 24 this year, the force said.

The police's drone unit was in the area and captured footage of the 23-year-old spinning in large circles as around 150 people watched.

A spokesperson said Ritchings’ car was drifting about five feet from onlookers.

Sgt Will Ayres, of Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “The drone footage of this incident is really quite shocking.

“Not only was Ritchings risking someone’s life by performing doughnuts with a person on the roof of his vehicle, but his manner of driving could have so easily caused injury or worse to the crowds of people who were stood nearby watching.

“Roads policing officers work in conjunction with community policing teams to identify offences relating to these meets and I’d like to thank the drone unit in particular as it was their footage which enabled us to secure this conviction.

A man who performed ‘donuts’ at a car meet with a person sat on top of his vehicle has appeared in court. Callum... Posted by Swindon Police on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

“While we fully recognise that many car enthusiasts wish to gather with like-minded people at car meets in a lawful and peaceful manner, we also appreciate the disruption these incidents can cause to local communities and we will continue to take proactive steps to disrupt this behaviour.”

Ritchings, of Gloucestershire, was stopped by police after driving away from the industrial estate.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on September 27, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to take a retest before he can legally drive again, the force said.

Richings must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work, pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £95 surcharge.