Driver fined £130 for pulling into bus lane to let ambulance pass

13 October 2022, 18:01

Driver fined £130 for driving into a bus lane
Driver fined £130 for driving into a bus lane. Picture: BPM media

By Fran Way

A driver has been fined £130 for pulling into a bus lane to let an ambulance pass.

Pictures show James Sheridan-Vigor stopping in the bus lane on Whipps Cross Road in Walthamstow, East London, to let the ambulance pass by.

Waltham Forest Council fined him £130 before initially rejecting his appeal.

But weeks later, the council has given into the pressure and cancelled the bill.

James has now spoken out about his frustration for the situation – saying he was simply moving into the lane to let the emergency vehicle pass.

James said: “Even after I appealed they said they issued it correctly and that emergency vehicles have the right to use the bus lane so myself (and two other cars) 'would be more likely to obstruct their path than assist them' - which I totally understand,"

"However, when a bus is sat at a bus stop and an ambulance can’t magically drive through a bus it has to overtake on the right.

"So what I’m getting from this is they’ve either made a mistake looking at the evidence. Or we’re not supposed to help out our emergency services and get out of their way."

After appealing the fine, he received a letter that said: "Under current legislation a vehicle must not drive, park or stop in a bus lane during its period of operation unless the signs indicate that a vehicle may do so.

"I must advise that emergency vehicles may use the bus lane when responding to an emergency and therefore entering a bus lane when dealing with an emergency vehicle would be more likely to obstruct their path than assist them.

"A motorist must not put themselves in contravention of the law when dealing with an emergency vehicle unless directed to by an on duty police officer."

The blue BMW behind the car that was fined
The blue BMW behind the car that was fined. Picture: BMP media

A spokesperson for Waltham Forest Council said: "We have investigated this incident and this fine was issued in error. It has now been cancelled. We apologise for the mistake.”

The council said its policy states that if an emergency vehicle is on a call, such as showing flashing lights and using its siren, and a driver pulls aside to make way, they will not get a ticket - even if it is in a bus lane.

However, if the ambulance is not on call, then drivers can get a ticket if they pull into a bus lane to allow it to pass.

