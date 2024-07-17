Moment driver flees from car wreckage leaving fiancee to die - before he later blames her for horror crash

By Kit Heren

This is the chilling moment a driver ran away from the wreckage of his car after a crash, leaving his fiancee to die.

Cameron Jones, 30, was caught on camera fleeing from the scene of the crash in the south Wales town of Merthyr Tydfil on April 5 this year.

Another driver estimated he had been driving at over 100mph, on roads with a speed limit of just 20mph.

His fiancee Demi Mabbitt, 25, was thrown from the car and fatally injured in the crash, and he left her behind. She died a week later in hospital.

Jones told witnesses that she had been driving the car. He later admitted the truth to the police.

Despite avoiding arrest for three weeks, Jones was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop following a road traffic collision, failing to report a road traffic collision and causing death whilst disqualified from driving.

He was found guilty and sentenced to ten years in prison on Wednesday. He was also disqualified from driving for ten years.

Serious Collision Investigation Officer, Detective Sergeant Hobrough, said: “Demi Mabbitt lay dying on the side of the road when Jones callously fled from the scene of the crash without trying to help her.

"The tragic manner of Demi’s death has shaken the whole community.

"Cameron Jones’ actions on April 5 were appalling and his attempts to escape justice ultimately failed. Today’s sentence will mean that Jones is behind bars and unable to cause further harm."

After sentencing, Ms Mabbit’s family said: "Today has been another difficult day in the journey of our devastating loss.

"No sentence will ever be enough to bring justice for the death of our beautiful girl Demi.

"Demi was only 25 years old, she had her whole life ahead of her. She was the kindest, most selfless person you could meet. She had the biggest heart, the most beautiful smile and a laugh more infectious than any.

"Demi was her Mams best friend, Dad's two eyes. Younger sister to Gemma Ben and Jordan. Older sister to Callie and Keisha but the boss of them all. Her niece and nephews were spoilt rotten and were her world. Nothing was ever to much trouble for her. Our family is broken.

They thanked police for their support, and added: "We love you Dems, forever and always".