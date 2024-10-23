Driver, 40, killed in horror crash after 'driving the wrong way down M6' claiming lives of four others named by police

Skoda driver involved in crash that killed family of four after driving 'the wrong way down the M6' named by police. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Skoda driver involved in the crash that killed four members of the same family in a horror head-on collision on the M6 has been named by police.

Richard Woods from Cambridgeshire was killed in the accident after the 40-year-old's Skoda collided with a Toyota carrying five people.

The accident came after it's alleged the vehicle was travelling "the wrong way down the M6".

The accident followed "multiple reports" of a vehicle travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway on Tuesday, October 15.

Jade McEnroe, 33, Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and two boys aged seven and 15, were killed when their Toyota crashed head-on with another car reported to be traveling the wrong way down the motorway.

The family is understood to have been returning home to Glasgow after a trip to Legoland when the head-on fireball crash occurred around 4pm on Tuesday.

A third boy travelling in the Toyota, aged seven, was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

A third boy travelling in the Toyota, aged seven, was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

The seven-year-old has since been named as Arran Martin, who remains in a coma with his father "by his side day and night".

His father, Andy, has reportedly remained by his bedside "day and night" during his hospital stay, with a new GoFundMe campaign revealing further details on the youngster's condition.

The head-on crash, which took place close to Tebay services, saw the Skoda he was travelling in collided with a Toyota reportedly travelling in the wrong direction down the M6 motorway.

Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'. Picture: GoFundMe

This is a developing story.