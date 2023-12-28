Shocking moment driver sends pensioner cyclist flying in horror crash, leaving her with broken bones and brain bleed

28 December 2023, 20:41

Shocking moment driver sends cyclist flying

By Kit Heren

This is the terrifying moment a reckless driver sent a cyclist in her 70s spinning through the air, leaving her with serious injuries that saw her hospitalised for days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Freeman, 29, smashed into the 71-year-old woman in Coventry on May 6 after he pulled out in front of her.

Shocking footage shows her flying through the air after the collision with the Citroen C3 Flair at the junction of Wildcroft Road and Brookside Avenue in the west Midlands city.

She was left with a breed to the brain, a broken ankle and broken shoulder, and spent five days in hospital.

Freeman of Torrington Avenue, Coventry, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving after an investigation by West Midlands Police's traffic unit.

He has been jailed and banned from driving for two years after appearing at Warwick Crown Court on December 21.

Read more: Watch shocking moment Audi hits 100mph on wrong side of road in Cornwall as driver, 31, jailed

Read more: 'Horrific behaviour!': Shocking moment driver beats rush hour by driving on pavement opposite to traffic

Thomas Freeman has been jailed for a year
Thomas Freeman has been jailed for a year. Picture: WMP

Police released the footage with the cyclist's permission as a warning to other drivers to be careful on the roads.

Sergeant Jordan Keen said: "This was an appalling piece of careless driving which left the cyclist badly injured.

The moment the car hits the driver
The moment the car hits the driver. Picture: WMP

"She is an experienced cyclist and a member of a local cycling club, but it’s clear from the footage that Freeman’s careless driving when crossing the junction meant she stood no chance.

"I hope that drivers who see this footage know that they have a responsibility to more vulnerable road users out there, such as cyclists and pedestrians.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sarah de Lagarde lost an arm and a leg after being run over by two Tube trains

Woman who lost arm and leg after being run over by two Tube trains pays £17,000 for prosthetic after NHS delays

Pierce Brosnan

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan in hot water over ‘trespass at Yellowstone’

A supermarket delivery driver is planning to take his family abroad for the first time after winning a £3,800,000 Lotto jackpot

Tesco delivery driver wins £3.8m lottery jackpot but returns to work for Christmas drop offs

Christian Marriott

'Good Samaritan' father-of-two killed in car ram attack in front of children after stopping to help stranger

File photo of a wind turbine

Shocking moment wind turbine is blown apart after Storm Gerrit brought 85mph winds to Britain

Record producer and recording artist Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy enters Grammys with producer nod while helping newly freed father

The shark attack took place off Ethel Beach near Adelaide

Teenage surfer mauled to death by shark in Australia in front of desperate father, despite locals' fight to save him

The River Esk, near where the 4x4 fell in the river

Three men die after 4x4 plunges into North Yorkshire river amid strong winds and rain brought by Storm Gerrit

Antonia Hay

Girl, 17, fighting for life after catching E. Coli 'from Christmas market food stall'

The UK could see freezing temperatures return in January

Brits face 'Beast from the East' return in January with Brits 'to end up in the freezer'

Emergency services at the scene

Man arrested at Blackpool Tower after 'fire' at iconic landmark confirmed to just be orange netting

Holly Willoughby will return to television to present Dancing On Ice with Stephen Mulhern

Holly Willoughby to return as presenter on Dancing on Ice with Stephen Mulhern

Floodwaters

Rivers remain high in parts of northern and central Europe after heavy rain

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Woman released from jail after persuading boyfriend to kill her mother

Elgin Marbles

Greece prepared to offer British Museum major treasures in return for Elgin Marbles to 'fill void'

Vladimir Putin

India’s foreign minister praises growing trade with Russia in Putin meeting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Crash scene

More than 10 dead after crash in heavy fog on Turkish motorway

Storm Gerrit caused destruction and disruption throughout the UK

Tornado rips up 100 houses in Greater Manchester as eyewitnesses describe horror at 'supercell' storm
Squishmallows

US court rejects Alibaba’s effort to quash faked Squishmallows case

Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes AMG car to stimulate his brain

Michael Schumacher 'has been driven in Mercedes to stimulate brain' as new details of his care emerge
Russia Ukraine War Counting the Dead

Russia vastly and deliberately undercounted dam flooding deaths, probe finds

A woman sits alone among wreckage

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians

Pierce Brosnan is due in court over allegations he left a designated area at Yellowstone

Pierce Brosnan in hot water as he's hit with court date for 'hiking into restricted thermal springs in Yellowstone'
Mbongeni Ngema on stage

Celebrated South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in car crash aged 68

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un vows to bolster North Korea’s war readiness

Storm Gerrit caused destruction and disruption throughout the UK

Major incident declared as Storm Gerrit tornado forces people out of damaged homes and thousands left without power

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle
The King's Speech

Read it in full: King Charles' Christmas Day speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit