Drivers face £160 fines for crossing into cycle lanes under controversial London scheme

23 June 2022, 11:28

Drivers will be fined for crossing into cycle lanes in London
Drivers will be fined for crossing into cycle lanes in London. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Drivers who cross into cycle lanes will be fined up to £160 after Transport for London (TfL) was given more powers by the Government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TfL will begin issuing fines to vehicles that drive within, or cross, the white lines of cycle lanes from June 27.

It is part of plans to incentivise cycling by keeping cyclists safe, after TfL said more than half of Londoners choose not to cycle because of concerns over road traffic.

Drivers found guilty will have to pay £160 although this drops to £80 if paid within 14 days.

Siwan Hayward, TfL's director of Compliance, Policing, Operations and Security, said it was "essential" to have "designated space for cyclists".

"We will start enforcing in key locations in London to deter drivers contravening the road rules," he said.

"We want to ensure a green and sustainable future for London, and to do this we must continue to make walking and cycling round our city safe and accessible to all Londoners."

The rule applies to cycle lanes marked by a solid white line
The rule applies to cycle lanes marked by a solid white line. Picture: Alamy

Most drivers are already banned from driving in cycle lanes.

However the change gives TfL the power to fine, instead of the rules just being enforced by police.

The powers are being introduced at the same time as wider national changes giving local authorities in England outside of London the powers to enforce moving traffic contraventions.

It will apply to cycle lanes marked by a solid white line and cycle tracks on TfL's Road Network (TLRN).

The changes will work in much the same way as bus lanes and yellow box junctions, which motorists can be fined for driving in.

Existing CCTV cameras will be used to enforce the new rule.

The plans are part of TfL's plan Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injury on London's road.

Mayor Philip Glanville, London Councils' Climate Change, Transport and Environment Lead, said: "Dangerous driving is directly linked to more incidents on London's roads and every death or serious injury is unacceptable.

"London boroughs continue to lobby for, and welcome expanded civil powers on enforcement as a step in the right direction towards achieving our goals for Vision Zero and making London safer for all road users.

"While most motorists do follow the rules, enforcement is a good deterrent for those who put other road users at unnecessary risk.

"By making roads safer across the capital, and having the powers to enforce on critical cycling and walking routes, we can increase opportunities for active travel which means a healthier, more active, greener and cleaner London."

