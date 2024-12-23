UK unveils 'game-changing' drone-killer radio wave weapon that costs just 10p per shot

The RFDEW. Picture: MoD

By Kit Heren

British soldiers have successfully tested a radio wave that can knock out drones from a kilometre away and costs just 10p to fire each time.

The radio frequency-directed energy weapon (RFDEW) is also meant to detect, track and destroy threats across land and sea, as well as the air.

Defence minister Maria Eagle said it was a "potentially game-changing" weapon.

The war in Ukraine and Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping have demonstrated how low-cost drones can have a devastating impact.

Traditional weapons such as surface-to-air missiles can cost many times more than the drones they are trying to shoot down but the RFDEW costs only 10p to fire.

The high-frequency waves disrupt or damage critical electronic components inside targets such as unmanned vehicles, causing them to be immobilised or fall out of the sky.

Defence procurement minister Ms Eagle said: "The successful firing by the British soldiers of our radio frequency directed energy weapon is another step forward for a potentially game-changing sovereign weapon for the UK.

"It's great to see defence experts and industry working collaboratively to put cutting-edge equipment in the hands of our armed forces.

"This is a demonstration of the UK remaining at the forefront of directed energy weapons and developing a crucial advantage against the emerging threats we face."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves operates a drone as Defence Secretary John Healey looks on at the Stanford Training Area near Thetford in October. Picture: Alamy

The army successfully trialled a demonstrator version of the RFDEW in a live firing exercise against drones at a range in west Wales.

The development system has been produced by a consortium led by Thales UK, including sub-contractors QinetiQ, Teledyne e2v and Horiba Mira, and supports up to 135 high-skilled jobs in the UK.