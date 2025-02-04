Exclusive

Drug couple busted over £20m plot to import heroin, cocaine and ketamine from Europe

4 February 2025, 12:40 | Updated: 4 February 2025, 12:42

A couple from Merseyside have admitted carrying out a plot to import £20m of drugs into the UK via Dover
A couple from Merseyside have admitted carrying out a plot to import £20m of drugs into the UK via Dover. Picture: NCA

By Chris Chambers

A couple from Merseyside have admitted carrying out a plot to import £20m of drugs into the UK via Dover

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eddie Burton, 23, was arrested in Ibiza's Pacha nightclub after two large-scale drug importations were intercepted by the National Crime Agency.

Burton was living in mainland Europe at the time two lorries containing heroin, cocaine and ketamine were intercepted at Dover port in the summer of 2022.

The drugs weighed a combined 307 kilos with an estimated street value of £20m.

Border Force officers stopped the first lorry on 3 July and found 90 kilos of ketamine and 50 kilos of cocaine packed into boxes and a Lidl shopping bag.

The pair plotted to import £20m worth of drugs.
The pair plotted to import £20m worth of drugs. Picture: NCA

The second lorry was intercepted just six weeks later, on 12 August, with 142 kilos of cocaine and 25 kilos of heroin hidden in a fuel tank that had been modified to conceal the drugs.

Its driver, 64-year-old Latvian national Maris Fridvalds, was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment in March 2023 for his role as courier in the attempted importation.

Forensics found Burton's fingerprints and DNA on both drug consignments, and the adapted fuel tank. He was arrested by Spanish police in August 2023 at Pacha nightclub, Ibiza, for unrelated drug dealing offences. At the time he was using an alias in an attempt to evade detection.

Burton subsequently pleaded guilty to four counts of importing Class A and B drugs and his ex-partner Sian Banks, 25, pleaded guilty to a total of seven charges on 3 February, including importing Class A drugs and money laundering.

Banks was first arrested in December 2023. Enquiries as part of the NCA's investigation found that between June 2022 and October 2023 she travelled to the Netherlands and Spain on a monthly basis to visit Burton, and a review of her phone found that on two occasions in August 2022 she smuggled cocaine and ketamine into the UK in her luggage after visiting Burton in Amsterdam.

NCA investigators also uncovered messages sent between her and Burton on 5 July 2022 – two days after the first lorry carrying drugs was intercepted.

The drugs were to be stored in a lorry
The drugs were to be stored in a lorry. Picture: NCA

The messages indicated that she flew out to the Netherlands in late June and prepared the first shipment of drugs for transportation alongside him. In one message she told Burton that her fingerprints were on the bags of ketamine and he replied, "you've never been nicked or had ye prints took anyway so doesn't matter".

She was also found to be operating a scam selling doctored Covid-19 travel documents in the height of the pandemic.

NCA Branch Commander John Turner said: "Burton, with Banks' help, attempted to smuggle huge quantities of harmful drugs into the UK, believing he could operate with impunity overseas.

"Banks held a crucial role in the criminal enterprise, laundering the illicit profits and acting as the UK-based facilitator for the multi-million pound drug importations.

"The drugs, had they reached their final destination, would have had a destructive impact on our communities, fuelling violence and exploiting vulnerable people throughout the supply chain."




