Drug dealers who undertook police car caught with £500k of cocaine after dramatic chase

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Two drug dealers who undertook a police officer while speeding down the hard shoulder of a motorway were dramatically chased down and found to have £500,000 worth of cocaine.

Dash-cam footage from the officer’s car shows Simon Pagett undertaking amid heavy traffic on the M6 near junction 7 on November 5 last year.

The officer is heard saying “really?” in disbelief.

Pagett, 39, who was in the car with 40-year-old Dean Stone, indicated they were going to pull over on seeing the blue lights but then accelerated away with speeds topping 100mph.

He weaved between cars on the A34 towards Walsall, hitting the central reservation at one point and jumping sets of red lights.

He even did a lap of Toby Carvery car-park in a desperate bid get away before going off road and letting Stone leap from the car.

Stone ran off clutching a rucksack but was arrested nearby shortly afterwards trying to get into a taxi, while the rucksack was recovered in bushes.

At one point one of the drug dealers leaps from the car before abandoning a rucksack containing half a million pounds worth of cocaine. Picture: West Midlands Police

It was found to contain five 1kg slabs of high-purity cocaine with a value of around half a million pounds.

Pagett eventually pulled over into Broadway North where he was detained in the street.

Both men admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply, with Pagett also pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

Pagett, from Walsall, was jailed for seven years and Stone, also from Walsall, was given six years at Birmingham Crown Court last month.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mandy Dorrington said: “Pagett and Stone clearly thought they were above the law and far too important to waste time in a traffic queue – but unfortunately for them they undertook one of our patrol cars.

“Pagett tried to shrug off the advanced police driver but after a few minutes realised it was a fruitless task and gave up.

“He was driving a BMW i8 worth more than £100,000. In interview he claimed the car and his lifestyle was funded through his dog breeding, cutting trees and vehicle recovery businesses which he suggested netted him £300,000.

“We’ll be putting that claim to the test and examining his finances… and any cash or assets he can’t demonstrate he’s accrued legally we’ll look to seize under the Proceeds of Crime Act.”