Drug dealers who undertook police car caught with £500k of cocaine after dramatic chase

4 June 2021, 16:03 | Updated: 4 June 2021, 16:07

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Two drug dealers who undertook a police officer while speeding down the hard shoulder of a motorway were dramatically chased down and found to have £500,000 worth of cocaine.

Dash-cam footage from the officer’s car shows Simon Pagett undertaking amid heavy traffic on the M6 near junction 7 on November 5 last year.

The officer is heard saying “really?” in disbelief.

READ MORE: Hyde Park stabbing: Police issue CCTV of suspects after 'machete' attack

Pagett, 39, who was in the car with 40-year-old Dean Stone, indicated they were going to pull over on seeing the blue lights but then accelerated away with speeds topping 100mph.

He weaved between cars on the A34 towards Walsall, hitting the central reservation at one point and jumping sets of red lights.

He even did a lap of Toby Carvery car-park in a desperate bid get away before going off road and letting Stone leap from the car.

Stone ran off clutching a rucksack but was arrested nearby shortly afterwards trying to get into a taxi, while the rucksack was recovered in bushes.

At one point one of the drug dealers leaps from the car before abandoning a rucksack containing half a million pounds worth of cocaine
At one point one of the drug dealers leaps from the car before abandoning a rucksack containing half a million pounds worth of cocaine. Picture: West Midlands Police

It was found to contain five 1kg slabs of high-purity cocaine with a value of around half a million pounds.

Pagett eventually pulled over into Broadway North where he was detained in the street.

Both men admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply, with Pagett also pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

Pagett, from Walsall, was jailed for seven years and Stone, also from Walsall, was given six years at Birmingham Crown Court last month. 

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mandy Dorrington said: “Pagett and Stone clearly thought they were above the law and far too important to waste time in a traffic queue – but unfortunately for them they undertook one of our patrol cars.

“Pagett tried to shrug off the advanced police driver but after a few minutes realised it was a fruitless task and gave up.

“He was driving a BMW i8 worth more than £100,000. In interview he claimed the car and his lifestyle was funded through his dog breeding, cutting trees and vehicle recovery businesses which he suggested netted him £300,000.

“We’ll be putting that claim to the test and examining his finances… and any cash or assets he can’t demonstrate he’s accrued legally we’ll look to seize under the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin slams US and criticises its response to Capitol siege

A woman wearing a face mask crosses a busy Westminster Bridge in London

UK records 6,236 new cases of coronavirus - highest figure since March 25
An unexplained object is tracked as it soars high along the clouds

US report ‘makes no definitive finding about UFOs’

Belarus has sparked outcry after detaining a dissident a journalist

EU bans Belarus airlines from flying over bloc and using its airports over journalist's arrest
People light candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong

Hundreds show up around Hong Kong park despite Tiananmen Square vigil ban
Protesters set a fire after the shooting

Unrest erupts after man shot dead in Minneapolis arrest attempt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Margaret Hodge tells LBC why she reported Unite to the police

Margaret Hodge on why she reported Unite union over ‘plot to oust anti-Corbyn MPs’
Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

Longtime Tory voter abandons party over Covid travel restrictions
Covid crisis: 'My business has been totally destroyed over the last 17 months'

Furious caller hits out at 'hapless' Govt as his business is 'destroyed'
'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford

'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford
Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'

Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'
Sir Mike Rake said the switch was unhelpful for the sector and the wider economy

Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London