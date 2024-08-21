Moment drug runners trying to smuggle 350 kilos of cocaine into UK jump into sea to escape police

Drug smugglers try to swim away from police

By Kit Heren

This is the moment two drug runners trying to bring 350 kilos of cocaine into the UK jump into the sea in a failed bid to escape arrest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bruce Knowles, 55, and Ferhat Gumrukguoglu, 31, were arrested after Border Force officers intercepted them off the coast of Suffolk.

They had hidden the drugs in the hull of their boat.

When officers approached them, Gumrukguoglu jumped from the boat and swam towards the beach as Knowles restarted the engines and tried to sail off.

After a short pursuit, the boat was grounded on the beach. Knowles also jumped over the side and officers arrested him.

Gumrukguoglu was arrested by Norfolk and Suffolk police later that day.

Read more: Hundreds of ‘brazen’ passengers found trying to smuggle drugs into UK in full suitcases

Read more: People smugglers jailed after cramming migrants under campervan bed, on same day as foreign criminals deported

Bruce Knowles. Picture: NCA

National Crime Agency officers found the drugs hidden under a tarpaulin after the boat was towed to a harbour in Lowestoft.

Both men were charged with importing a controlled drug and pleaded guilty to the offence at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Officers believe that the two men picked up the drugs from a larger boat in French waters.

NCA Branch Commander Lydia Bloomfield said: “Knowles and Gumrukguoglu knew they were going to lose a huge quantity of drugs when they were intercepted at sea by our Border Force colleagues.

“Both were working for a wider organised crime group, who will now feel the effects of a loss of this amount.

“Thanks to the work of our Border Force and Joint Maritime Security Centre partners, a very significant amount of class A drugs have been removed from the criminal marketplace where they would have fuelled further criminality and exploitation.

“The NCA will continue to work with partners to protect the public from serious and organised crime.”

Ferhat Gumrukguoglu. Picture: NCA

Border Force Deputy Director Sally Hawkyard said: “Our Border Force Officers played a pivotal role in detecting and seizing millions of pounds worth of cocaine, which ensured that these two men were brought to justice.

“We remain committed to stopping illegal drugs from entering the country, where they ruin lives and fuel organised criminal gangs.

“Border Force will continue to work tirelessly to keep the public safe and our borders secure.”