Drugs smuggler, 74, caught with a £1m haul extradited from Portuguese prison to UK after wife, 72, dies in jail

26 October 2022, 16:03 | Updated: 26 October 2022, 16:17

The pensioners were apprehended when they docked in Lisbon in December 2018 having travelled from the Caribbean.
The pensioners were apprehended when they docked in Lisbon in December 2018 having travelled from the Caribbean. Picture: Facebook

By Chris Samuel

A cocaine smuggler caught with £1million-worth of drugs stashed on a cruise ship has been extradited from Portugal to see out his sentence in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Roger Clarke, 74, left the prison in Lisbon just weeks after his wife Susan died from breast cancer.

The pair were serving eight-year terms after they were caught with 20lb of drugs hidden in the lining of their suitcases.

The pensioners were apprehended when they docked in Lisbon in December 2018 having travelled from the Caribbean.

Clarke is now being held at HMP High Down, near Barnstead, Surrey.

Read more: Fury at 'tone deaf' James Cleverly after he tells LGBT fans to 'flex and compromise' at Qatar World Cup

Read more: Fiery Sunak locks horns with Starmer over economy, Brexit and Braverman in first PMQs as Prime Minister

His tariff expires in May next year, but insiders claim he could be let out earlier and may be getting day release, The Mirror reported.

A source said: "Roger fought to be transferred to the UK for months, he begged British authorities to step in."

The pair were arrested following a tip-off as the liner moved into Lisbon from the eastern Caribbean island of St Lucia.

They said they were tricked by local criminals into carrying the four suitcases but were jailed for eight years in September 2019.

Lawyers said the couple were drug mules that were smuggling cocaine destined for the UK.

Susan Clarke, 72, was held in EP Tires prison, while Clarke was sent to the notorious EP Lisboa prison and begged former PM Boris Johnson for assistance and complained about rats.

Only six months after she was sentenced, Mrs Clarke was fearful that she wouldn't make it out of jail alive before she died last October.

They were caught trying to sneak 240kg of cannabis into Norway in 2010 before moving to Spain.

According to the police, the couple used four cruises across two years as a front for their activities, making up to £26,500 a trip.

Last year, Roger Clarke was transferred to a lower-security site, before being extradited to the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Adil Khan (L) and Qari Abdul Rauf (R)

'Let me stay to be a son's role model': Rochdale grooming gang members deported to Pakistan after seven-year legal battle
Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-AUDIENCE

'Devil gets in that way' Pope issues warning after admitting priests and nuns watch porn

1

Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

Gareth Hale suffered a stroke

'Everything he loved in his life has been taken away': Daughter of stroke victim hits out at ambulance waiting times

Police want to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino (L) in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz (R)

Hunt for man after woman stabbed to death and another seriously hurt - with police warning 'do not approach him'

Thousands of protesters 40 days since Masha Amini death

Thousands of protesters defy Iran's police and gather at Masha Amini's 40 days since her death

Garforth was arrested in Neuva Andalucia

One of UK's most wanted caught in police sting in Spain 'tried to ride e-bike at undercover cops before arrest'

Afghan commandos are being recruited by Putin

Afghan commando unit trained by Britain 'approached by Russia over Whatsapp' to fight in Ukraine

The tragedy happened in Biggera Waters

Brit, 57, killed by teenage motorist who go out of car to desperately try and save him

The woman was hit by a car while sabotaging a hunt

'Hit-and-run' horror on a country estate: Shocking moment hunt saboteur is slammed into by a car which drives off

Two killed and three taken to hospital after crash in Pembrokeshire

Two dead and two children seriously injured after three-car crash in Pembrokeshire

1

London council will become first in the UK to issue £130 fines for exceeding 20mph limit

Vladimir Putin oversaw a nuclear test

Vladimir Putin oversees massive nuclear test amid fears he could detonate nuke and claims over 'dirty bomb'

Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak clashed over issues including the reappointment of Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Fiery Sunak locks horns with Starmer over economy, Brexit and Braverman in first PMQs as Prime Minister

DJ Mighty Mouse

DJ Mighty Mouse has died in his sleep after suffering an aortic aneurysm

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Two arrests after Just Stop Oil eco-protestors spray orange paint on Ferrari and Bentley showrooms in Mayfair
Gary Lineker, James Cleverly, England football team

Gary Lineker leads fury after 'tone deaf' James Cleverly tells LGBT fans to 'compromise' at Qatar World Cup
1

Get rid of self-checkouts, 'quirky' signs and email receipts to help people with dementia, report says
Paintballer surrenders

Paintball marshal who shot boys in genitals and called them 'c***s' spared jail

1

Penny Mordaunt 'stormed' out of No 10 after being snubbed for plum roles in Rishi Sunak's controversial Cabinet
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have delayed a key financial statement following the first meeting of the new Cabinet

Sunak pushes 'Halloween budget' back 3 weeks so 'difficult decisions' can be made to plug £40b hole in UK finances
Rishi Sunak, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden

UK support for Ukraine 'strong as ever' after Sunak's calls with Zelenskyy and Biden

James Cleverly makes jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott

'I've got real work to do': Foreign Sec makes cutting jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott and says he'll attend
1

Brits face Christmas travel misery as UK Border Force votes to strike in pay dispute

Princess Anne and Edward are set to stand in for the King instead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew

Harry and Andrew 'will never stand in for the King and will be replaced with Anne and Edward' under Palace plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet
‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit